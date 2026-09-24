Is Jared Goff Becoming the Greatest Quarterback in Lions History?

Is Jared Goff already the greatest quarterback in Detroit Lions history?

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No — not yet.

But after helping transform the Lions from a rebuilding franchise into an annual contender, Goff is no longer simply part of the conversation. He is forcing Detroit fans to reconsider how they rank the position’s greatest names.

Matthew Stafford remains the franchise’s statistical standard-bearer. Bobby Layne remains the quarterback with the championship résumé no Lions passer has matched since. Goff, though, has something neither debate can ignore: he has led Detroit through the most meaningful sustained run of winning in generations.

The Lions reached the NFC Championship Game with Goff in 2023, a season that included Detroit’s first division title in three decades and its first playoff victory in 32 years. He then helped lead a 15-win regular season in 2024.

That does not automatically make him No. 1. It does mean the gap is no longer as wide as it once was.

Matthew Stafford and Bobby Layne still set the standard

Stafford owns the overwhelming career-statistical edge. According to Pro Football Reference’s Lions passing leaderboard, he is the franchise leader in passing yards, touchdown passes and quarterback wins.

He played 12 seasons in Detroit, threw for more than 45,000 yards and delivered countless memorable fourth-quarter comebacks despite rarely having the supporting cast or organizational stability Goff has enjoyed.

Layne’s case is different. His numbers came in a radically different NFL era, but his team accomplishments are unmatched. He led Detroit to three NFL championships in the 1950s, which remains the clearest argument for any Lions quarterback claiming the top spot.

That is why Goff’s current case is best described as third all-time, with a legitimate path to first.

He has already helped deliver the franchise’s most significant modern postseason moments. The Lions beat Stafford and the Rams for their first playoff win in 32 years, then defeated Tampa Bay to reach the NFC Championship Game. The Associated Press recap of that Rams victory captured exactly how much that night meant to Detroit.

Goff’s postseason résumé changes the debate

Winning is not a quarterback stat by itself. It never has been. But it matters when discussing the greatest player at the sport’s most important position.

Goff has provided Detroit with consistent high-level quarterback play while also helping change expectations around the franchise. The Lions are now judged by playoff potential, not merely whether they can reach .500.

He has also been more than a passenger in that rise. Goff’s command at the line of scrimmage, accuracy in rhythm and ability to distribute the ball have made Detroit’s offense one of the league’s most difficult units to defend.

The question now is not whether he belongs beside Stafford and Layne. He does.

The question is whether he can add the accomplishment that would make the argument impossible to dismiss: a Super Bowl appearance, a championship or several more years of elite production that close the statistical gap with Stafford.

What Goff still needs to become No. 1

The cleanest answer is simple: Goff needs more of what he has already started building.

Another deep postseason run would strengthen his case. A Super Bowl appearance would make the debate far more serious. A championship would likely put him at the front of the line, even if Stafford remains the statistical king.

Longevity matters, too. Stafford’s 12 years of production in Detroit are difficult to overcome. Goff needs to continue playing at a high level for several more seasons if he wants to own the franchise records that define the modern passing era.

For now, Stafford remains No. 1 for production. Layne remains No. 1 for championships. Goff is the quarterback with the clearest opportunity to eventually surpass them both.

And that is something few Lions fans could have imagined when he arrived in the Stafford trade.