When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks, including two first-rounders, most believed Goff would just bridge the game until the Lions could find their starter of the future.

Well, you had better not tell Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell that as they both seem to believe that they can win with Goff if they put the right talent around him.

“Jared played good football for us late in the year, so we have a lot of optimism about Jared going forward, so we have a quarterback,” Holmes said. “If you’re asking, like, why did not we not kind of hop into that world (of quarterback movement this offseason), we’re happy with where Jared’s at right now. We’re looking forward to him having a productive year for us.”

One thing is for certain, no matter what Holmes and Campbell are saying about Goff, the 2022 season is likely going to dictate which direction the Lions go in the future.

Is Jared Goff the second-most overpaid player in the NFL?

In an article recently published by Bleacher Report, writer Ian Wharton ranked who he believes are the most-overpaid players in the NFL and Goff, who is still owed $93.5 million over the next three years with $15.5 million of that being guaranteed, made the list.

Not only did Goff make the list but he was actually named the second-most overpaid player in the league. In fact, only Tayson Hill of the New Orleans Saints was considered to be more of a rip-off.

Here is some of what Wharton had to say about Goff being overpaid.

Goff’s success also seems more tied to his surrounding cast than Wentz’s, which is not a compliment at quarterback. Goff doesn’t create big plays while under pressure and is incapable of transcending the scheme.

Detroit surrounded him with a young cast that blossomed late in the season, but its 2022 offense should help him more thanks to the additions of DJ Chark and Jameson Williams.

Goff has the fourth-highest 2022 QB salary and is still owed more than $30 million in each of the next three years. Detroit can cut him after 2022, but it’ll cost $10 million of dead-cap money in 2023 and $5 million in dead cap in 2024. At least Wentz’s deal can be voided after 2022 without a dead-cap hit.

Goff turns just 28 this fall, but he’s an uninspiring stopgap. Seeing Sean McVay win a Super Bowl in his first year after the team traded Goff for Matthew Stafford was the worst case for Goff.

No serious Super Bowl contender would consider Goff for their starting job, especially at his salary.

Nation, do you agree that Jared Goff is the second-most overpaid player in the National Football League heading into the 2022 season?

