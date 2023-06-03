Is Jared Goff’s social media move a hint to Detroit Lions’ front office?

There seems to be a collective outbreak of overanalysis in the sports world, and it's infecting even the most mundane of social media activities. The latest victim? Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his recent decision to follow DeAndre Hopkins on Instagram. Yes, you read that right. Goff clicked a button on his phone, and suddenly, speculation has run rampant about whether this innocuous act holds some secret message for the Lions' front office.

Jared Goff, the Detroit Lions, and the Hopkins hysteria

Ever since the Arizona Cardinals cut Hopkins loose, the armchair general managers and self-proclaimed experts have been clamoring for the Lions to sign him. It's as if they believe a simple follow on Instagram is the key to unlocking the Hopkins-to-Detroit dream. But let's take a step back and inject a dose of reality into this situation. Following a player on social media does not constitute a master plan for team-building or a covert message to the front office. It's simply a harmless gesture in the virtual realm.

A lesson in common sense

It's time to inject a dose of common sense into this debate. If Jared Goff genuinely wanted the Lions to sign DeAndre Hopkins, do you really think he would resort to social media signals? I can't help but chuckle at the thought of Goff sitting in his living room, scrolling through his Instagram feed, meticulously planning out his grand strategy to influence the Lions' front office. It's absurd, folks.

Direct communication, anyone?

If Goff truly believed that Hopkins would be a valuable addition to the Lions' roster, the most logical course of action would be to have a conversation with General Manager Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell. These are the individuals responsible for making personnel decisions, not the social media gods. It's entirely possible that Goff has indeed expressed his thoughts on the matter directly to the decision-makers. However, I can assure you that hitting the follow button on Instagram is not his chosen method of conveying such important information.

A moment of reflection

As I sit here writing this article, I can't help but question the state of sports journalism. Are we so desperate for content that we must dissect every social media move by professional athletes? Is this what we've become? I apologize to my esteemed readers for even acknowledging this non-story. It's a waste of precious time and an insult to the intelligence of those who indulge in the world of sports analysis.

Bottom Line: A social media storm in a teacup

In the end, let's put this social media storm in a teacup where it belongs. Jared Goff's decision to follow DeAndre Hopkins on Instagram means about as much as a preseason game in the grand scheme of things. It's time to focus on the real challenges facing the Detroit Lions and leave the unfounded speculation in the realm of fantasy. So, let's move on, shall we? There are actual football games to be played, and that's where our attention should lie.