Is LeBron James leaving the Lakers? His agent weighs in

There have been some rumors floating around that LeBron James is looking to leave the Los Angeles Lakers following a not-so-hot start to the 2021-22 season.

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic joined the Pat McAfee Show and he reported that James’ agent Rich Paul said that LeBron is not going anywhere and those rumors are false.

“I heard directly from Rich Paul that LeBron James isn’t leaving the Lakers.. this team just doesn’t look it has the young legs that they need to have & they have been very active in the trade market”

