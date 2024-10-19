Is T.J. Lang Recruiting Maxx Crosby to the Detroit Lions?

During a recent episode of the Valenti and Rico Show on 97.1 The Ticket, a humorous yet intriguing conversation took place regarding the potential recruitment of Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end, Maxx Crosby, to the Detroit Lions. Former Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang, who is now a regular contributor on the show, was asked by host Mike Valenti if he had Crosby’s number in his phone. Lang's response sparked excitement among Lions fans, who are always eager to see how the team might bolster its defense following the season-ending injury to star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

“I do,” Lang replied when asked if he had Crosby’s number. This prompted Valenti to urge him, “Call him right now.” Valenti then jokingly asked, “Are you allowed to tamper?” Lang, not missing a beat, responded, “Yeah, I mean, I can talk to Maxx.” Valenti, always on the lookout for big Lions-related news, quickly pressed further, “Then why haven’t you?” Lang, with a sly grin, replied, “I’m not saying I haven’t!”

This cheeky exchange left Valenti ecstatic, with the host exclaiming, “Breaking News: T.J. Lang is working Maxx Crosby to be a Lion!” Though it was clearly a light-hearted moment on the show, it has fueled speculation and excitement among Lions fans about the possibility of Crosby donning the Honolulu blue.

Maxx Crosby's Future Uncertain?

While Lang’s comments were certainly in jest, the idea of Crosby landing in Detroit has gained traction in recent weeks, especially since Hutchinson’s devastating leg injury left a huge void in the Lions’ pass rush. Crosby, a Pro Bowl defensive end, has been a force for the Raiders but recently made headlines with some cryptic comments about his future. In one interview, Crosby stated, “I’m not here to rebuild, I’m here to win.” He added that his sole focus is winning, but some fans took his words as an indication that he might be open to a move to a contender, especially if the Raiders' struggles continue.

With Hutchinson sidelined, the Lions are looking for ways to fill the massive gap left in their defense. Crosby’s name has been thrown around as an ideal replacement, and for good reason. He’s consistently been one of the top edge rushers in the league, known for his relentless motor and ability to get after the quarterback.

The Lions' Defensive Needs

The loss of Aidan Hutchinson has undoubtedly created a massive need for Detroit. Hutchinson was on track for a Defensive Player of the Year-type season, and his absence leaves the Lions searching for answers. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has already said he doesn’t want to put the burden on one player to “replace” Hutchinson, but instead, the Lions will look to their entire defense to step up.

Still, adding a player like Crosby could be a game-changer for a Lions team that has its sights set on a deep playoff run. Crosby would bring immediate impact, leadership, and an ability to disrupt opposing offenses in a way few others can.

Is a Crosby Trade Realistic?

While it’s fun to imagine T.J. Lang quietly working behind the scenes to lure Crosby to Detroit, the reality of such a trade is a bit more complicated. The Raiders would likely demand a significant return for their star pass rusher, possibly multiple first-round picks. On top of that, Crosby's salary is hefty, and any team looking to trade for him would need to consider the cap implications.

Despite these challenges, Lions general manager Brad Holmes has shown a willingness to be aggressive when building this roster, and if the opportunity presents itself, the Lions might just make a move. For now, though, it’s all speculation – but fun speculation nonetheless.

The Bottom Line

Whether or not T.J. Lang is truly “recruiting” Maxx Crosby to the Lions, the idea of adding a player of Crosby’s caliber is something that fans can’t help but get excited about. With Hutchinson out and the Lions aiming to make a deep playoff run, the possibility of Crosby joining the team may be exactly the spark Detroit needs to push for a Super Bowl.

In the meantime, Lions fans will continue to keep their fingers crossed, hoping that Lang’s playful comments are more than just banter, and maybe, just maybe, Maxx Crosby will soon be wreaking havoc in Detroit.