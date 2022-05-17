Isaac Paredes says he was not expecting to be traded by Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers made the decision to part ways with INF Isaac Paredes during the offseason, dealing him to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Austin Meadows

Paredes, who hit .208 with one home run and five RBIs in 23 games with the Tigers last season, has been recalled by the Rays in time for their series against the Tigers thanks to Brandon Lowe having suffered a back injury and could spend time filling in at 2nd base.

For Paredes, he wasn’t expecting to be dealt from the Tigers, but he’s taking it in stride.

“The truth is I wasn’t expecting it,” he said. “It took me by surprise….My goal was to take (the trade) as something positive.”

And while he’s not had a chance to greet any of his former Tigers teammates as of yet, he hopes to do so soon.

Meanwhile, Meadows has 11 RBI so far in 28 games played in his first season with the Tigers. Tonight’s game against the Rays begins at 6:40 PM EST from Tropicana Field with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.

