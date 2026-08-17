Isaac TeSlaa Makes BOLD Claim About Lions’ Receiver Trio

Isaac TeSlaa is entering his second NFL season with a much different mindset than he had a year ago.

The Detroit Lions receiver is no longer simply trying to find his footing in the offense or prove he belongs. He is now expecting more from himself, and he believes the same should be true for Detroit’s entire wide receiver room.

In fact, TeSlaa believes the combination of himself, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams can be the best trio in football.

“As a group, I think we’re the best in the league,” TeSlaa said Sunday. “Obviously, Jamo and Saint are the proven veteran guys who have gone out there every Sunday and made plays. I’ve been trying to make my name. I think the three of us together are going to be hard to stop.”

It is a bold statement from a player who is still establishing himself at the NFL level, but TeSlaa clearly sees the potential of a group that already features two proven playmakers.

TeSlaa Wants to Turn Detroit’s Duo Into a Trio

St. Brown and Williams have already established themselves as two of Jared Goff’s most dangerous weapons. St. Brown brings elite consistency, route running and toughness over the middle, while Williams gives Detroit the kind of speed that can completely alter the way a defense lines up.

TeSlaa gives the Lions something different.

At 6-foot-4, he brings size, body control and a large catch radius that can create mismatches against smaller defensive backs. He flashed that ability as a rookie, particularly in the red zone, and Detroit has spent this summer looking for ways to expand his responsibilities within the offense.

That combination could make life difficult for opposing defenses. If extra attention goes toward St. Brown underneath, Williams can stretch the field. If a safety shades toward Williams, TeSlaa could find himself in favorable one-on-one situations.

That is the vision TeSlaa appears to have when he talks about Detroit potentially having the league’s best trio.

His Role Could Change From Week to Week

TeSlaa also understands that his role may not look the same every Sunday.

The Lions have enough offensive weapons to attack defenses in several different ways, and new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing will have plenty of flexibility when building game plans around Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, St. Brown, Williams and TeSlaa.

“It kind of depends on the scheme and the game plan,” TeSlaa said. “With the base stuff we’re doing in training camp, we’re trying to spread the ball around a little bit. Whether it’s 11 personnel or 13 personnel, we’re trying to get the ball into different guys’ hands.”

That versatility could become one of Detroit’s biggest strengths. The Lions can line up with three receivers and force opponents to defend the entire field, or they can use heavier personnel packages without sacrificing their ability to create explosive plays through the air.

For TeSlaa, that means production may not always be measured by targets or catches. Some weeks he may be heavily involved, while other games could require him to contribute in different ways. The key will be making the most of the opportunities that come his way.

TeSlaa Has a Front-Row Seat to St. Brown’s Greatness

One player TeSlaa does not have to wonder about is St. Brown.

Detroit’s All-Pro receiver has already established the standard inside the Lions’ receiver room, and TeSlaa gets to watch that standard up close every day in practice. Even as an NFL receiver himself, there are moments when TeSlaa cannot quite believe what St. Brown is able to do.

“It’s mind-blowing,” TeSlaa said. “I’ll be behind him during one-on-ones, and it’ll look like he got beat or like he’s being pushed toward the sideline. Then the next thing you know, he just has these light hands and catches it.”

Those moments apparently happen often enough that TeSlaa sometimes reacts just like a fan watching from the stands.

“Sometimes I’m just like, ‘That’s stupid. You should not be able to do that,’” TeSlaa said. “He’s incredibly talented. He catches everything.”

For a young receiver still developing his game, there may not be a better teammate to study. St. Brown’s production gets most of the attention, but his consistency, preparation and ability to finish difficult catches are a major part of what has made him one of the NFL’s most reliable receivers.

TeSlaa now has to take those lessons and apply them to his own game.

The Rookie Excuse Is Gone

That may be the most important part of TeSlaa’s mindset entering Year 2.

He knows the expectations have changed. Last season was about learning the offense, adjusting to NFL defenses and figuring out how to contribute. This season is about producing consistently.

“The expectations for me are heightened now,” TeSlaa said. “I need to be on my game every single day.”

TeSlaa made it clear he is no longer giving himself the benefit of being inexperienced.

“Last year, I could maybe have an excuse. I was a rookie. I was new to the offense,” TeSlaa said. “This year, it’s time for me to step up and make plays like that every single day.”

That lines up with what Dan Campbell has been asking from him throughout the offseason. Campbell has already challenged TeSlaa to become a more complete receiver, with consistency and route development becoming major parts of the conversation.

The spectacular catches are nice, but Detroit wants TeSlaa to become dependable from snap to snap.

TeSlaa Could Be the Difference Between Good and Great

St. Brown is already established. Williams is already established.

That makes TeSlaa the wild card.

The Lions do not necessarily need him to become a 1,000-yard receiver in an offense loaded with weapons, but they do need him to become a player defenses cannot ignore. If TeSlaa can consistently win when attention shifts toward St. Brown or Williams, Detroit’s passing game becomes considerably more difficult to defend.

That does not require him to dominate every week. It requires him to make the routine plays, win favorable matchups, move the chains and continue developing into a reliable target for Goff.

If that happens, TeSlaa’s claim about Detroit having the best receiver trio in football may not sound nearly as ambitious by the end of the season.

Bottom Line

Isaac TeSlaa is no longer talking like a rookie.

He believes Detroit’s receiver room can be the best in football, and he understands that his own development will play a major role in determining whether that becomes reality.

St. Brown provides consistency and elite production. Williams brings game-changing speed. TeSlaa offers size, physicality and another matchup problem defenses have to account for.

Now comes the important part.

TeSlaa has to prove he can make plays consistently, not just occasionally. He knows the rookie excuse is gone, and if he takes the Year 2 step the Lions are expecting, Detroit could have one of the deepest and most dangerous receiver groups in the NFL.