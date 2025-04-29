Brad Holmes Reveals Isaac TeSlaa Was His Favorite Wide Receiver in NFL Draft

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes said Isaac TeSlaa was his favorite wide receiver prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, explaining why the team traded up 32 spots to select him.

detroitlions.comWhen the Detroit Lions traded three draft picks to move up 32 spots and grab Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa during the 2025 NFL Draft, some fans and analysts scratched their heads. Wasn’t this a little aggressive for a Day 2 move?

Turns out, there was a very good reason for it — Isaac TeSlaa was general manager Brad Holmes’ favorite wide receiver in the entire draft.

Brad Holmes Shares His True Feelings

Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket this week, Holmes didn’t outright name his favorite pick overall — but when asked about which move drew the most debate, he didn’t hesitate to single out TeSlaa.

“The pick that was probably the most questioned was Isaac TeSlaa,” Holmes said via Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket. “I can say that he was my favorite receiver in this draft. Not saying he was the best wide receiver in the draft, but favorite, yes.”

That’s a pretty big endorsement from the guy building one of the NFL’s fastest-rising rosters.

Why the Lions Moved Aggressively for TeSlaa

TeSlaa fits the Lions’ mold to a tee. At 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, he brings size, athleticism (with a 9.93 RAS score), and the gritty mentality Holmes and Dan Campbell prize. While he wasn’t a household name like some top wideouts, TeSlaa’s ability to play the “big slot” role and contribute immediately on special teams made him a clear Lions target.

In the short term, TeSlaa figures to fight for depth snaps at wide receiver and carve out a key role on special teams. Long term, don’t be surprised if he develops into a dangerous weapon — maybe even Detroit’s future WR-X down the road.

The Bottom Line

Brad Holmes doesn’t often show his hand during the draft. But when he moved mountains to get Isaac TeSlaa — and then later admitted the wideout was his personal favorite — it said everything. The Lions clearly see something special in the big, athletic receiver out of Arkansas.

And knowing Detroit’s track record lately? It’s probably smart to trust Holmes’ eye on this one.