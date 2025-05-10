Isaac TeSlaa Says He Nearly Passed Out on Draft Night With Lions

Detroit Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa described his emotional draft night moment, saying he nearly passed out when he got the call from GM Brad Holmes.

Some players dream of playing in the NFL. For Isaac TeSlaa, that dream came true in one of the most unexpected and emotional ways possible.

Following his first practice at Detroit Lions rookie minicamp, the rookie wide receiver shared what happened when his phone rang on draft night—before he even knew the Lions had traded up.

“The TV was a little delayed so I didn’t even see the Lions trade up, and all of a sudden, I’m getting a call from a 313 number,” TeSlaa said as quoted by the Detroit News. “I just about passed out.”

“Everybody Shut Up”

TeSlaa said he stood up in the middle of the room, surrounded by friends and family who were still chatting about the draft, and instantly took control of the moment.

“I stood up and everyone was still talking, I was like, ‘Everybody shut up,'” he said with a grin. “I picked up the call, and he said, ‘This is Brad Holmes, GM with the Detroit Lions,’ and I almost fell to the ground.”

From Fan to Player

For a kid who grew up outside Grand Rapids cheering for the Lions, getting that call from Brad Holmes was nothing short of surreal.

“It was very surreal. I don’t know if I remember a single word that anyone said to me after that point. I was just kind of in a daze, but very excited, very emotional time, obviously.”

A Dream Come True in Honolulu Blue

The Lions traded up 32 spots in the third round to get TeSlaa, a move that showed their clear belief in his upside. With his blend of size, hands, and mentality, he fits right in with Detroit’s culture.

“If I could have chosen any team, it would be here, so I’m just happy to be here,” TeSlaa said.

And now, it’s about going to work. For TeSlaa, the dream started with a phone call—but it’s only just beginning.