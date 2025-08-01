Isaac TeSlaa Brings the Boom in Preseason Debut With Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions may have lost big in their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, but rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa made sure his NFL debut was anything but forgettable.

Amid the chaos of a 34-7 beatdown, the sixth-round pick from Arkansas by way of Hillsdale College gave fans a reason to smile. While the scoreboard tilted heavily against the Lions, TeSlaa delivered a pair of highlight-worthy catches and a reminder of why Detroit took a chance on him.

TL;DR

Isaac TeSlaa caught two passes for 46 yards in his preseason debut.

for 46 yards in his preseason debut. He showed great separation and physicality , trucking a defender on one play.

, trucking a defender on one play. TeSlaa said he was full of “nervous anticipation” but settled in quickly.

The sixth-round pick looks like a potential contributor in the Lions’ WR room.

Making His Presence Felt

TeSlaa didn’t waste time making an impact. On just the third drive of the game, he reeled in back-to-back catches for 24 and 22 yards, totaling 46 receiving yards on the night. But it wasn’t just the yardage; it was the way he got them.

“It kind of felt good to drop my shoulder a bit on that DB,” TeSlaa said as quoted by the Detroit News. “Definitely got hyped up about that one.”

Yeah, you could say he introduced himself to NFL defenders, the hard way.

Separation and Physicality on Display

Coming into training camp, TeSlaa had already developed a reputation for contested catches. But on Thursday night, he showed he could win with route-running and burst as well.

Both of his receptions came with plenty of daylight between him and the nearest defender. On the second, he showed advanced technique, selling the vertical, subtly faking outside, then snapping inside for a clean catch on the move.

Sure, it’s just preseason, but seeing a rookie create that kind of separation against pro defenders is a promising sign.

Managing the Moment

There was emotion behind every yard TeSlaa gained. After his first catch, he admitted he had to keep himself in check.

“Football’s an emotional game,” he said. “But you’ve gotta be able to tame those emotions.”

That mindset helped him settle in and remember, this is the same game he’s been playing since third grade.

“I typically don’t get too nervous,” he added. “Obviously, this was definitely a big game for a lot of us, especially us rookies. It’s our first NFL action, so it was more of like nervous anticipation… But it was good to get out there. Once I got out there and got in the flow of things, I definitely felt good.”

Big Picture for Isaac TeSlaa

TeSlaa played around 40% of the offensive snaps, and it’s clear the coaching staff wanted to see what he could do. Of Detroit’s limited offensive production, he and fellow rookie Dominic Lovett accounted for over 70% of the receiving yards. And while Lovett’s night included some growing pains, TeSlaa’s brief flashes were all upside.

Now that he’s had his “Welcome to the NFL” moment, TeSlaa is focused on building on it.

“When you get to this level, everyone’s gonna be bigger, faster and stronger,” he said. “Now that I’ve seen firsthand what it’s like, I’ll just continue to grow every single day.”

Why It Matters

The Lions’ depth at wide receiver is one of the biggest preseason questions, and TeSlaa is making a case to stick around. If he keeps producing, he could force his way into meaningful snaps, or at the very least, a spot on the 53-man roster.