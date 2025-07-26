Isaac TeSlaa Makes INSANE Catch at Detroit Lions Training Camp [Video]

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa might just be silencing the critics, one ridiculous catch at a time.

During Friday’s training camp practice, the 6-foot-4, 214-pound pass catcher put on a show with back-to-back standout plays that had fans and coaches buzzing. First, TeSlaa climbed the ladder and skyed over nickel corner Avonte Maddox to haul in a contested grab. Moments later, he cooked corner DiCaprio Bootle with a slick inside move that created multiple yards of separation, and made the catch look easy.

And yes, there’s video. And yes, it’s must-watch.

Plays were made pic.twitter.com/6vDFFqYQI1 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 25, 2025

Why It Matters

TeSlaa was one of the most questioned picks in the 2025 NFL Draft after the Lions traded up to No. 70, giving up Pick 102 and two future third-rounders—to snag him.

GM Brad Holmes acknowledged the criticism in a post-draft interview on 97.1 The Ticket, but stood firm:

“I can say that he was my favorite wide receiver in this draft,” Holmes said. “I’m not saying he’s the best… but favorite.”

From DII to Detroit

TeSlaa, a former DII standout at Hillsdale College, transferred to Arkansas but had modest production (897 yards, 5 TDs in two seasons). Still, the Lions loved the size, speed (4.43 40-yard dash), and attitude.

At camp, he’s showing why.

The Bottom Line

Say what you want about the trade-up, but Isaac TeSlaa is making the most of his opportunity in Detroit. If he keeps stacking highlight-reel plays like this one, it won’t be long before the rookie turns doubters into believers.