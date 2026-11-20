Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa waited all season to score his first touchdown of 2026, and when it finally happened against the New England Patriots in Germany, he was understandably fired up.

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Unfortunately, his excitement nearly cost him a souvenir he desperately wanted to keep.

During an exclusive sit-down interview with Brad Galli on The Brad Galli Show, TeSlaa revealed the hilarious story of how quarterback Jared Goff accidentally sent his touchdown football into the crowd during Detroit’s 35-10 victory over New England in Munich.

And for a little while, TeSlaa thought his football was gone forever.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18), center, celebrates a touchdown against New England Patriots with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), left, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the first half at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jared Goff Accidentally Sends Isaac TeSlaa’s Touchdown Ball Into Crowd

TeSlaa scored on a spectacular 12-yard touchdown reception from Goff during the second quarter of Sunday’s victory. The play gave Detroit a 14-3 lead and marked TeSlaa’s first touchdown of the season.

Normally, the Lions receiver makes a point of hanging on to footballs from his touchdowns. However, the excitement of scoring in Germany caused him to forget his usual routine.

“Obviously, I scored the touchdown, and most of the time I try to hang on to the ball because I like keeping the game balls. But I was just too fired up,” TeSlaa told Galli.

After making the catch, TeSlaa spiked the football in celebration and assumed someone would retrieve it. That’s when things took an unexpected turn.

According to TeSlaa, one of Detroit’s ball boys was heading over to collect the football when Goff picked it up and threw it toward his father in the stands.

There was just one problem.

Goff wasn’t sure his dad actually caught it.

TeSlaa didn’t learn what happened until he returned to the sideline and a teammate told him that Goff had thrown his football into the crowd. Initially, he thought the teammate was joking.

But after speaking directly with Goff, he realized the situation was legitimate.

“So I’m sitting there. I’m like, ‘This is my first touchdown of the season and I’m in Germany. Like, how many opportunities to score in Germany and I don’t got my ball?'”

Not exactly the souvenir situation TeSlaa had envisioned.

Fortunately, the story took another unexpected turn when TeSlaa returned to the Lions’ facility on Tuesday.

After enjoying the team’s Monday off, he walked into the locker room and discovered that his touchdown football had apparently been returned.

“Monday’s off. We get some time to sleep in, get the body back, and then I come on Tuesday and the game ball’s just sitting there in my locker,” TeSlaa explained.

Problem solved, right?

Well, not quite.

Knowing Goff’s personality, TeSlaa couldn’t help wondering whether his quarterback had simply grabbed another football and placed it in his locker.

“So we got the ball back, and of course I had to confirm if it was actually the game ball, because I could see JG just grabbing a ball and throwing it in my locker.”

TeSlaa ultimately indicated that he believes the football is authentic, although he stopped short of confirming it with absolute certainty.

“So I believe, as far as I can tell, it’s the ball from the game.”

He did not explain who recovered the football or how it made its way back to Detroit’s locker room.

Where the Isaac TeSlaa Touchdown Football Fits in Detroit’s Win

The story adds another hilarious chapter to a memorable afternoon in Munich, where TeSlaa scored during the Lions’ dominant victory and Detroit’s offense showcased its growing collection of weapons.

TeSlaa’s touchdown also came during a game featuring one of the most unusual touchdown celebrations of the season.

TeSlaa finished the game with two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown. His scoring reception helped Detroit secure its fifth consecutive victory and improve to 7-2.

For TeSlaa, though, there was apparently one more victory to celebrate after returning home.

He got his touchdown football back.

At least, he thinks he did.