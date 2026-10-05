Isaac TeSlaa nearly became one of the heroes of the Detroit Lions’ comeback attempt Sunday night. Instead, his biggest game of the season ended with him fighting for yards on a fourth-down pass that never really had much of a chance.

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TeSlaa finished with four receptions for a career-high 95 yards in Detroit’s 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers. His biggest contribution was a 57-yard reception from Jared Goff that helped set up a third-quarter field goal, while his final catch came on Detroit’s last offensive snap.

Those two plays looked completely different, but TeSlaa’s postgame explanation provided an interesting look at how the Lions passing game operates. One came because Carolina was terrified of Detroit’s other weapons, while the other came because Goff had essentially run out of options.

Amon-Ra and Jamo Helped Create TeSlaa’s Big Play

Detroit has spent much of the early season trying to find opportunities to attack defenses vertically. Goff recently explained why the Lions haven’t been forcing as many deep throws, pointing to the respect defenses have shown Jameson Williams by keeping defenders deep.

That respect paid off for TeSlaa against Carolina.

TeSlaa explained that his 57-yard reception was created in large part by the attention Carolina had to give Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown. With the safety occupied by Detroit’s other weapons, TeSlaa suddenly had exactly the matchup the Lions wanted.

“On my play, they have so much respect for Jamo and Amon-Ra on the backside that the safety had to cut off the crosser, so it opened it up over the top. All I had to do was beat the corner. JG threw a great ball and opened that one up,” TeSlaa told reporters. Related coverage 5 Winners and 5 Losers from Lions SNF Loss to Panthers Read more →

That is exactly why TeSlaa’s development matters for Detroit.

Earlier this season, Lions wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery acknowledged that TeSlaa’s opportunities could be limited because St. Brown, Williams and the other established weapons are frequently ahead of him in the progression. But if defenses devote extra resources to those players, TeSlaa has a chance to punish them when his number comes up.

Sunday night, he did.

TeSlaa Explains Lions’ Final Fourth-Down Play

The ending was considerably less enjoyable.

Detroit’s defense gave Goff and the offense one final opportunity with a little more than two minutes remaining. A six-yard sack by Princely Umanmielen pushed the Lions back to their own 10-yard line and left them facing fourth-and-13, and the comeback ended when Goff checked the ball down to TeSlaa, who fought to the Detroit 22 and was stopped a yard shy of the first-down marker.

Carolina took over with 1:22 on the clock and ran out the rest, ending any chance of Detroit stealing the game. TeSlaa’s explanation afterward made the play even more interesting.

“It’s kind of a tough situation. It’s basically a five-yard route on fourth-and-longer-than-five. I don’t think JG wanted to throw me the ball on that play. It just happened that I was the only guy left open. “From there, you’re really just trying to either make a guy miss, but if there’s more than one guy, you’re really trying to split them. You’re thinking about lateraling it, and then everything just happens at once. Tough way to end it, but sometimes that’s the way it goes.”

That explains why the final play looked so strange.

TeSlaa wasn’t running a route designed to reach the first-down marker, and by his own assessment, he probably wasn’t Goff’s intended target. Once the quarterback was forced to check the ball down, TeSlaa’s only realistic options were to make multiple defenders miss, split them or somehow keep the play alive with a lateral.

None of it happened.

TeSlaa Shows Why Lions Need More of Him

The final play will be remembered because it ended Detroit’s comeback attempt, but TeSlaa’s performance should not get lost because of it. Four catches for 95 yards represented a significant step forward for a receiver whose opportunities have been limited early in the season.

More importantly, the 57-yard reception showed how TeSlaa can make the entire passing attack more difficult to defend. If defenses want to devote extra attention to Williams and St. Brown, somebody else has to make them pay for it.

On Sunday night, TeSlaa did exactly that.