The Rise of Isaac TeSlaa: Can the Lions’ Most Intriguing Rookie Crack the Rotation?

The Detroit Lions surprised many when they traded up in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa from Arkansas. After spending most of his college career at Division II Hillsdale College, TeSlaa became one of the more unconventional Day 2 picks in Brad Holmes’ tenure.

With the Lions’ wide receiver room getting more competitive, the question heading into training camp is simple: Can TeSlaa earn a role in the regular-season rotation?

TL;DR

Isaac TeSlaa was selected by the Lions in Round 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft .

was selected by the Lions in . He began his college career as a quarterback at Hillsdale College , a Division II program.

, a Division II program. TeSlaa transitioned to wide receiver and transferred to Arkansas , playing one season in the SEC.

, playing one season in the SEC. The Lions traded up to get him, signaling strong belief in his potential.

Detroit’s WR depth includes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, Kalif Raymond, and others.

The Big Picture

TeSlaa’s journey to the NFL is unique. He originally played quarterback in a Wing-T system in high school before enrolling at Hillsdale College, where he transitioned to wide receiver. In 2022, he caught 68 passes for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns at Hillsdale.

After entering the transfer portal, TeSlaa joined the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2023. In his lone SEC season, he appeared in 12 games and recorded 28 receptions for 379 yards and 1 touchdown.

Where He Fits in Detroit

The Lions’ 2025 wide receiver depth includes several established names:

Amon-Ra St. Brown : Back-to-back First-Team All-Pro seasons and Jared Goff’s primary target.

: Back-to-back First-Team All-Pro seasons and Jared Goff’s primary target. Jameson Williams : Coming off a breakout season with 1,001 yards in 15 games.

: Coming off a breakout season with 1,001 yards in 15 games. Tim Patrick : Veteran who played all 17 games for Detroit in 2024 and returned on a one-year deal.

: Veteran who played all 17 games for Detroit in 2024 and returned on a one-year deal. Kalif Raymond: Trusted return man and locker room leader.

TeSlaa will be competing with other receivers like Ronnie Bell, Tom Kennedy, and Dominic Lovett for a role in the offensive rotation or a spot on the game-day roster.

What We Know So Far

During offseason activities, TeSlaa was part of the Lions’ rookie class acclimating to the NFL. While specific stats from OTAs or minicamp are not publicly released, head coach Dan Campbell has previously emphasized the importance of rookies learning “how we do things” in Detroit.

TeSlaa has not been reported as injured and is expected to participate fully in training camp, where he will have his first padded practices as a Lion.

The Bottom Line

Isaac TeSlaa is one of the most unconventional but compelling picks in the Lions’ 2025 draft class. With a rare background that includes a Division II breakout, a jump to the SEC, and a fast rise up NFL draft boards, he brings a distinct profile to Detroit’s wide receiver group.

Whether he cracks the rotation will depend on his ability to compete in camp and adapt to the NFL game. But based on the Lions’ decision to move up and select him in the third round, they clearly see potential worth developing.