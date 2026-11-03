The Detroit Lions have spent weeks exploring potential roster upgrades ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline, but one of their most intriguing trade assets might already be sitting in their wide receiver room.

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Second-year receiver Isaac TeSlaa has shown flashes of big-play ability, yet his opportunities remain limited in Detroit’s crowded offense. That has sparked a new debate about whether general manager Brad Holmes should consider moving the former third-round pick to address another position.

The idea is intriguing, especially with Detroit hoping to strengthen its roster for another playoff run.

But trading TeSlaa would be anything but a straightforward decision.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) looks on during warmups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Isaac TeSlaa Trade Idea Sparks Debate

A November 1 discussion among Lions reporters examined whether Detroit should consider trading TeSlaa before the deadline.

The discussion included differing opinions about TeSlaa’s trade value and importance to Detroit’s offense, with one argument suggesting Holmes should listen if another organization makes an attractive offer.

The reasoning is understandable.

TeSlaa has recorded just 10 receptions for 197 yards through six appearances this season. However, those catches have produced an impressive 19.7 yards per reception, including gains of 49 and 57 yards.

According to the Lions’ official player statistics, TeSlaa also scored six touchdowns on just 16 receptions during his rookie season in 2025.

That combination of size, explosive-play potential, and relatively limited usage could make him interesting to a receiver-needy organization.

At 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, TeSlaa offers a physical profile that isn’t particularly common around the NFL.

But would another team surrender enough to make Detroit seriously consider trading him?

Why Detroit Could Consider Moving TeSlaa

The biggest argument for moving TeSlaa is opportunity.

Detroit already has Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams handling significant responsibilities at receiver, while Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs command their own considerable share of targets.

That leaves TeSlaa competing for opportunities in an offense filled with established playmakers.

As we previously reported when discussing his limited opportunities, wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery acknowledged that the structure of Detroit’s passing attack naturally restricts how frequently the young receiver becomes a primary option.

That’s not necessarily an indictment of TeSlaa’s talent.

It’s simply the reality of playing alongside several of the NFL’s most dangerous offensive weapons.

From a roster-building perspective, Holmes must determine whether TeSlaa’s long-term upside is more valuable than acquiring immediate help elsewhere.

Cornerback remains an obvious consideration, while additional defensive depth could become increasingly important following the injuries Detroit suffered against Minnesota.

If another team views TeSlaa as a potential starting receiver, that organization might be willing to discuss a deal involving a defensive player or draft compensation.

However, there has been no confirmed report that Detroit is shopping TeSlaa or has received an offer.

Brad Holmes Would Be Selling More Than Production

There is another side to this debate, and it’s arguably the more compelling one.

TeSlaa’s current production doesn’t necessarily reflect his actual value to Detroit.

The Lions surrendered considerable draft capital to move up and select him 70th overall in 2025. Trading him less than two seasons later for a modest return would raise legitimate questions about that investment.

More importantly, TeSlaa offers a combination of vertical receiving ability, physical blocking, and developmental upside that Detroit might struggle to replace.

His blocking ability is particularly important in an offense built around Gibbs and David Montgomery, while his size provides another option near the goal line.

Losing him would also weaken Detroit’s receiving depth.

An injury to St. Brown or Williams could suddenly turn TeSlaa from a lightly targeted receiver into an important part of Jared Goff’s passing attack.

And with the Lions already dealing with injuries at other positions, deliberately creating another depth concern might not be the wisest approach.

Would the Lions Actually Trade Isaac TeSlaa?

The possibility isn’t entirely new.

As we previously examined in September, TeSlaa has been mentioned in hypothetical deals designed to help Detroit acquire a starting cornerback.

What a Worthwhile Return Would Look Like

But the more important question now is what constitutes a worthwhile return.

A late-round draft pick probably wouldn’t justify moving a young receiver under team control who has already demonstrated the ability to make explosive plays.

A trade that brings back a legitimate defensive contributor would deserve more serious consideration, particularly if Holmes believes that player could immediately strengthen Detroit’s championship chances.

That distinction matters.

Moving TeSlaa simply because he isn’t catching enough passes would be shortsighted. Moving him as part of a deal that meaningfully improves the roster would be a different conversation.

For now, there is no indication that the Lions have decided to trade TeSlaa, and the latest discussion remains hypothetical.

Holmes has another eight days to evaluate his options before the November 10 deadline.

And while TeSlaa might not be the most obvious name on Detroit’s list of potential trade assets, his future presents an interesting decision.

Would the Lions be better off keeping a promising young receiver who could develop into a bigger offensive weapon?

Or could he help Holmes acquire the defensive difference-maker Detroit needs right now?

That’s the gamble.