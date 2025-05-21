Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa Makes Himself Clear About the Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions rookie Isaac TeSlaa has already earned fan-favorite status, and he hasn’t even played a snap yet. During a recent guest appearance on the “St. Brown Brothers Podcast,” TeSlaa dropped an eight-word gem about the Green Bay Packers that instantly cemented his place in Lions lore:

The Quote That Lit Up Lions Twitter

Let’s not sugarcoat it—Lions fans don’t just dislike the Packers. We loathe them.

So when your shiny new rookie wideout goes on a podcast with Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown and drops a straight-up fireball aimed directly at Lambeau, it’s like he handed out Dan Campbell-approved kneecap punches over the airwaves.

“I hate the Packers with a burning passion.”

Eight words. No hesitation. Just pure, unfiltered NFC North hate. We respect it.

Why This Hits Different

It’s not just what TeSlaa said—it’s who he is.

Detroit traded three third-round picks (including two future picks) to get him.

(including two future picks) to get him. He wasn’t a trendy name. Not a projected Day 2 guy.

But Brad Holmes called him his favorite receiver in the class.

So you already know Holmes and Dan Campbell saw something special. Now add the fact that TeSlaa grew up a Lions fan? You’ve got a dude who already gets it.

He’s not here to say the right thing. He’s here to go to war with us. Against them.

A Message to Packers Fans: We Got One Now

Let’s rewind just a few years. Detroit was rebuilding. Green Bay was hoarding NFC North titles. Aaron Rodgers was smirking.

Now?

The Lions are defending division champs.

. We’ve got a Pro Bowl quarterback , a beastly O-line , and a culture that won’t quit .

, , and . And now we’ve got a rookie wideout who’s already circling Packers games on his calendar.

Make no mistake—the rivalry has flipped, and TeSlaa just added fuel to the fire.

The TeSlaa Factor

TeSlaa may not start Week 1. He’s buried behind Amon-Ra, Jameson Williams, and Kalif Raymond. But his role will grow. And when it’s third-and-goal against Green Bay? Don’t be surprised if No. 17 is the one Goff looks to in the end zone.

This kid runs crisp routes, has strong hands, and clearly has a chip on his shoulder. Combine that with 6-foot-4 size and a burning hatred for green and gold?

Yeah. He’ll fit in just fine here.

Key Takeaways

Rookie WR Isaac TeSlaa said he "hates the Packers with a burning passion."

said he “hates the Packers with a burning passion.” TeSlaa grew up a Lions fan and was Detroit’s favorite WR in the draft .

and was Detroit’s . He instantly won over the fanbase with his energy and honesty.

The Lions-Packers rivalry just got another layer of spice.

Bottom Line

Isaac TeSlaa didn’t just say what Lions fans wanted to hear—he said what we all feel. And in doing so, he just became one of us. If you weren’t already on the TeSlaa train, now’s the time to hop aboard.

Because when a rookie shows up talking about “burning passion” toward Green Bay? That’s not just trash talk.

That’s family talk.