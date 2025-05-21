ESPN Predicts Isaac TeSlaa’s Stats for Rookie Season With Detroit Lions

Mike Clay of ESPN has predicted Isaac TeSlaa's stats for his rookie season.

TL;DR

Isaac TeSlaa won’t light up the box score in Year 1—but that doesn’t mean he’s not part of the Detroit Lions’ long-term plan. Mike Clay of ESPN projects the Lions’ rookie wide receiver to finish the 2025 season with 6 receptions, 78 yards, and 1 touchdown. It’s a modest stat line at best, but given the depth in Detroit’s receiver room, it reflects the reality of climbing the ladder in a loaded offense.

What the Stats Say

Let’s take a look at ESPN’s projected stat line for Isaac TeSlaa’s rookie year, as reflected in the Lions’ official 2025 team stats:

Category Stat Games Played 14 Receptions 6 Receiving Yards 78 Touchdowns 1

In other words: TeSlaa may not be heavily involved in the passing game right away—but he will contribute.

The Context: A Stacked Lions Offense

It’s not that TeSlaa isn’t talented. It’s that the Detroit Lions’ receiving corps is loaded.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Jameson Williams

Sam LaPorta

Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond

There’s only one ball to go around—and six catches from a rookie who started the season buried on the depth chart still says a lot about trust.

Brad Holmes Believes in Him

Let’s not forget: GM Brad Holmes traded multiple third-round picks to grab TeSlaa in the 2025 NFL Draft.

And after the selection, Holmes didn’t mince words:

“Isaac TeSlaa was our favorite receiver in the class.”

That’s a huge endorsement—and a clue that TeSlaa’s future role could expand quickly once he adjusts to NFL speed.

Small Role, Big Opportunity

While six catches may not scream “breakout,” it’s the kind of foundation-setting rookie season the Lions have embraced before.

Think back to:

Jameson Williams , who had been quiet before exploding in 2024

, who had been quiet before exploding in 2024 Amon-Ra St. Brown, who didn’t really get going until the second half of his first year

If TeSlaa makes the most of his limited snaps—like his projected touchdown—he could start nudging his way up the pecking order in 2026.

What the Lions Are Getting

Isaac TeSlaa brings a 6’4” frame, contested-catch ability, and a gritty, workhorse mentality. He may not start the season in the spotlight, but his physical tools and high football IQ make him a prime candidate for a late-season surge—or even a playoff moment.

Think: Red zone mismatch. Sideline specialist. Quiet killer on 3rd-and-medium.

And for a rookie with just six catches? That’s more than enough to build on.

Key Takeaways

ESPN projects 6 receptions, 78 yards, and 1 TD for Isaac TeSlaa’s rookie year.

for Isaac TeSlaa’s rookie year. He’s behind stars like St. Brown , Williams , and LaPorta in Detroit’s offense.

, , and in Detroit’s offense. Brad Holmes believes in him long-term, calling him the team’s favorite WR in the draft .

. A small Year 1 role doesn’t mean a small future—TeSlaa is here to grow.

Bottom Line

Isaac TeSlaa’s rookie stats might be quiet—but his presence is anything but. In a deep Detroit offense, even six catches can open the door to much more. The Lions didn’t draft him to ride the bench—they drafted him to eventually become a weapon. And if he flashes in Year 1, the TeSlaa hype train could leave the station sooner than you think.