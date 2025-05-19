Isaac TeSlaa Signs Rookie Contract With Detroit Lions

Former DII standout Isaac TeSlaa has signed his rookie contract with the Detroit Lions. Full salary details and depth chart impact here.

Former DII standout officially joins Detroit Lions with eyes on carving out a role in 2025.

The Detroit Lions are putting pen to paper with their 2025 NFL Draft class, and wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa is the latest rookie to make it official. The former Arkansas Razorback and DII superstar has signed his rookie deal, cementing his place in Allen Park for the summer — and possibly beyond. TeSlaa posted the following photo to his Instagram Story on Monday evening.

TeSlaa Makes It Official

In a photo shared to his Instagram story Monday, TeSlaa can be seen beaming in front of a screen reading “WELCOME TO DETROIT, ISAAC!” while signing his contract. He captioned it: “Officially a Lion 🦁 God is so good.”

According to Spotrac, since he was selected with the No. 70 overall pick, TeSlaa’s deal is a standard four-year rookie contract totaling $6,660,650, including the following annual breakdown:

2025 : $1,211,027

: $1,211,027 2026 : $1,513,784

: $1,513,784 2027 : $1,816,541

: $1,816,541 2028: $2,119,298

For a third-round pick, that’s not just an opportunity — it’s a statement of belief by GM Brad Holmes and the front office.

From DII Star to NFL Long Shot

TeSlaa’s road to Detroit was anything but conventional. Originally dominating at DII Hillsdale College — where he racked up 1,325 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022 — he transferred to Arkansas in 2023 to test himself against SEC competition.

While his numbers didn’t explode with the Razorbacks (27 catches for 325 yards), scouts took note of his elite size (6’4”), work ethic, and contested-catch ability. Detroit saw enough to spend a third-round pick (No. 70 overall) on him, surprising some analysts but aligning with the team’s emphasis on high-character, high-upside prospects.

Depth Chart Watch

The Lions’ receiver room is top-heavy with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, but wide open behind them. Veterans Tim Patrick, Kalif Raymond, and Donovan Peoples-Jones all have uncertain long-term futures. That opens the door for TeSlaa — who’s already drawing praise in rookie minicamp — to climb the ladder quickly.

With a strong preseason, don’t be surprised if TeSlaa pushes for WR5 duties and carves out a special teams role early.

TL;DR

Isaac TeSlaa signed his rookie contract with the Lions on Monday.

his rookie contract with the Lions on Monday. Deal is worth $6.66M over four years.

over four years. The former DII standout brings size, smarts, and sneaky upside to Detroit’s wide receiver room.

The Big Picture

Detroit is building a receiver corps with a blend of explosiveness (Williams), reliability (St. Brown), and physicality (TeSlaa). If TeSlaa’s development matches his mindset — and that Instagram story sure reflects the right attitude — the Lions may have uncovered another hidden gem.

The Bottom Line

Isaac TeSlaa is officially a Detroit Lion. Now comes the hard part: proving he belongs. But given his journey, work ethic, and support from the Lions’ coaching staff, don’t bet against him.

If he makes an impact in 2025, remember this moment. The kid from Hillsdale just signed the dotted line — and he’s not looking back.