TeSlaa Trade Could Land The Lions A Starting Cornerback

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has not been off to a good start this season. He has caught two passes for 26 yards and zero touchdowns on six targets, an average of 13.0 yards per reception.

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With him not having much of an impact on the Lions offense, wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery said Tuesday that TeSlaa’s opportunities are going to stay limited because of how the offense is built. With this being the case, should the Lions trade him away? Could it potentially be for cornerback help?

Isaac TeSlaa Is The Lions’ Biggest Trade Chip For A Cornerback

It is not a secret that Detroit needs to trade for a cornerback. In order to get something, sometimes things have to be given away. TeSlaa could be the best trade chip that general manager Brad Holmes has in his pocket. If he is not going to be used properly in this high-powered offense, then there are teams that could very well use another wide receiver.

TeSlaa has been on the field in both games this season and the stats do not have much to show for it. If he got an expanded role with the Lions or elsewhere, there is no doubt he has the potential to be a good option.

Tyson Campbell Of The Cleveland Browns Could Be An Option

The top name that has been floated around for the Lions to potentially acquire in a trade is Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Well, there is another cornerback that Detroit could potentially acquire on the trade market.

Mike Payton, a Lions writer for A to Z Sports, thinks that Tyson Campbell of the Cleveland Browns could be a potential trade option for the Lions. Payton said:

“Cleveland would be making this move because of roster construction. The Browns already have Denzel Ward on a huge deal. Campbell is also expensive going forward, and if their season falls apart, they could decide they don’t need that much money tied up in two outside corners. TeSlaa gives them a cheap, young receiver with upside. This one is harder to pull off. Detroit would probably have to send TeSlaa plus something like a third-round pick because Campbell is only 26 and under contract through 2028. Campbell is the biggest upside swing of the three. He’s 6-foot-1, athletic, and has experience playing press, man, and multiple zone coverages. Detroit would get him cheaply for the rest of 2026, with Cleveland keeping the old bonus money, and then he’s scheduled to cost roughly $16 million in 2027 and $16.5 million in 2028. You’re paying more in trade compensation and salary, but you’re potentially solving outside corner for 2-plus seasons. It’s one to keep an eye on.”

TeSlaa on the Browns would be an interesting fit because they have rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion trying to prove themselves. Also, catching passes from Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders instead of Jared Goff is not ideal for him either. Campbell has recorded 12 tackles in two games for Cleveland, and he would fix an issue for the Lions, no doubt.

Jerry Jeudy Could Be Part Of The Same Deal

If the Lions had to deal TeSlaa for Campbell, would the Browns be willing to send another wide receiver in the trade so Detroit has another body in the room? Jerry Jeudy is signed through 2027, the last year of the extension he got in 2024. It could make sense for Cleveland to move off of him too.