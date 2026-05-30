One year ago, the Detroit Lions surprised plenty of draft analysts when they traded up to select wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The move sparked immediate debate, with many questioning whether the former Arkansas standout warranted such an aggressive investment.

Fast forward to the spring of 2026, and TeSlaa is beginning to look like exactly the type of player general manager Brad Holmes envisioned.

During the Lions’ first media-open OTA practice, TeSlaa drew praise for his strong hands and natural receiving ability, providing another encouraging sign as he enters a pivotal second NFL season.

Isaac TeSlaa Turning Heads at Lions OTAs

While OTA practices should always be viewed with caution, certain players have a way of standing out. According to observations from Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman, TeSlaa was one of those players on Friday.

Reisman specifically highlighted the second-year receiver’s ability to make full extension catches look effortless during receiving drills. For a player whose game has always revolved around size, body control, and ball skills, it was a noteworthy observation.

Those traits helped convince the Lions to target TeSlaa in the draft, and they remain some of his biggest strengths entering Year 2.

A Promising Rookie Season for Isaac TeSlaa

Although TeSlaa was not a full-time starter as a rookie, he made the most of his opportunities when the football came his way.

TeSlaa recorded:

16 receptions

239 receiving yards

14.9 yards per catch

6 touchdowns

Perhaps the most impressive number is the touchdown total. TeSlaa found the end zone six times despite catching just 16 passes all season.

That production showcased his ability to make an impact in key situations and hinted at the kind of red zone weapon he could become in Detroit’s offense.

Isaac TeSlaa Appears to Be Climbing the Ladder

One of the more intriguing details from Friday’s OTA session involved the group of pass catchers working directly with quarterback Jared Goff during positional drills.

TeSlaa was among a select group that included Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Dominic Lovett, Brock Wright, and Tyler Conklin.

While it would be premature to read too much into spring practice rotations, the fact that TeSlaa continues to receive prominent opportunities suggests the coaching staff wants to accelerate his development.

The Lions have never been shy about rewarding players who earn trust, regardless of draft status or experience.

The Lions Could Be Counting on a Bigger Role in 2026

Detroit enters the 2026 season with one of the NFL’s most explosive offensive cores.

St. Brown remains one of football’s elite slot receivers. Williams continues to develop into a dangerous vertical threat. Sam LaPorta commands significant attention from opposing defenses.

That leaves TeSlaa in an intriguing position.

His combination of size, strong hands, and scoring ability gives him a skill set that differs from many of Detroit’s other receiving options. As defenses devote extra attention to the Lions’ established stars, TeSlaa could find himself with more opportunities than he saw as a rookie.

If Friday’s OTA performance is any indication, he appears ready to take advantage of them.