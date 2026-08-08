Isaac TeSlaa Has Clear Plan for Bigger Second Season

Isaac TeSlaa showed flashes as a rookie.

Now the Detroit Lions want more.

Entering his second NFL season, TeSlaa believes part of that growth could come from something that sounds simple on paper: making the offense easier to process so players can react faster.

“The biggest thing with simplifying the offense is that we’re able to play faster,” TeSlaa said. “You’re not doing as much thinking. We call the play, get lined up and know exactly what we have to do. That’s what football comes down to. You can’t play with hesitation. You can’t be out there thinking. It’s really a game of instinct. If we can get everybody on the team locked in and playing that way, it’s going to be a special season.”

That is a meaningful point for a young receiver trying to turn a promising rookie season into a much larger role.

TeSlaa Already Showed He Can Finish Plays

TeSlaa was not a high-volume receiver in 2025, but he made his opportunities count.

He finished his rookie season with 16 receptions for 239 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 14.9 yards per catch. Fourteen of his 16 catches resulted in first downs, giving him an 87.5% first-down rate on receptions.

The touchdown production was the number that jumped off the page.

Six touchdowns on only 16 receptions meant 37.5% of his catches ended in the end zone.

Detroit already knows TeSlaa can be dangerous when the ball finds him. The next challenge is creating more ways to get it there.

Finding Rhythm Without Overthinking

TeSlaa acknowledged that training camp has required some adjustment as he works through the technical parts of his game.

“A little bit,” TeSlaa said when asked about finding his rhythm. “The biggest thing for me is that I want to come out every single day with an edge. I want to lock in all the small details and do everything I can to help this team. In some ways, there is a little bit of time needed to find that groove. I really feel like I’m improving, and I’m excited to see how we do going forward.”

That balance is important.

Young receivers are often asked to refine releases, footwork, route depth, leverage and timing all at once. TeSlaa wants to master those details without allowing them to slow him down once the ball is snapped.

That is where Detroit’s simplified offensive approach could help.

The less mental clutter a receiver carries into a play, the easier it becomes to trust his preparation and play instinctively.

TeSlaa Identified His Biggest Offseason Priority

TeSlaa also knew exactly what he wanted to improve after reviewing his rookie tape.

“The biggest thing coming out of last season was my short-area quickness and catch-and-run ability,” he said. “I spent a lot of time this offseason working on that.”

That could be a major development for his second season.

Most of TeSlaa’s rookie production came as a vertical or scoring threat. His longest reception was 29 yards, and Detroit often used his size and athleticism in situations where he could win downfield or near the goal line.

Adding more suddenness underneath could expand his route tree and give Jared Goff another option on shorter throws where TeSlaa can create yards after the catch.

That is the kind of improvement that could turn 16 catches into a significantly larger workload.

TeSlaa Knows His Game Does Not Have to Look Like Amon-Ra St. Brown’s

One of the more interesting parts of TeSlaa’s comments was his understanding of what makes him different.

“Coming into training camp, the biggest thing is using my size to my advantage,” TeSlaa said. “We have a lot of different body types on this team. There are some things Saint can do that I can’t do, and that’s okay. I have my size and my athleticism. Those are things I can use to my advantage that separate me from some of the other guys.”

That is exactly the right approach for a receiver listed at 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds.

TeSlaa does not need to become Amon-Ra St. Brown.

He does not need to become Jameson Williams, either.

Detroit already has those players.

What the Lions need is for TeSlaa to become the best version of himself: a big, athletic target who can win through contact, threaten defenses vertically and become more dangerous with the ball in his hands.

Year 2 Could Be About Volume

The most encouraging part of TeSlaa’s rookie season was efficiency.

Detroit’s official 2025 statistics show he ranked behind St. Brown, Gibbs, Williams, Sam LaPorta, Kalif Raymond and David Montgomery in receptions, yet his six receiving touchdowns trailed only St. Brown and Williams on the team.

That creates an obvious Year 2 question.

What happens if the Lions can preserve the efficiency while significantly increasing the opportunities?

TeSlaa does not need 100 targets to become an important piece of the offense.

If his short-area quickness improves, if he becomes more comfortable throughout the route tree and if Detroit’s simplified system allows him to play faster, his role could grow naturally.

Bottom Line

Isaac TeSlaa already proved he can make limited opportunities matter.

Now he is trying to become a more complete receiver.

He spent the offseason emphasizing short-area quickness and catch-and-run ability. He wants to use his size more effectively. And he believes Detroit’s simplified offense can help eliminate hesitation and allow everyone to play instinctively.

“You can’t play with hesitation,” TeSlaa said. “You can’t be out there thinking.”

For TeSlaa, that may be the key to Year 2.

The rookie version flashed.

The second-year version has a chance to become a much bigger part of Detroit’s offense.