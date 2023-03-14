Isaiah Buggs explains why he re-signed with Detroit Lions

On Monday, the first day of the 2023 NFL free-agency tampering period, the Detroit Lions announced that they have re-signed DT Isaiah Buggs. Buggs was solid for the Lions in 2022, and following the conclusion of the season, he made it clear that he wanted to stay in Detroit. After signing his new contract, Buggs made it clear that Detroit is where he wants to be.

“I didn't want to go into free agency wondering where I was going to end up,” Buggs said after re-signing. “When Detroit called, I wanted to be back. I always wanted to be back. When I got drafted with the Steelers, my career was up and down — until I found a place where I can finally call home. When you have a place you can call home, you feel more comfortable. And when you get comfortable, you can do more.”

Detroit Lions DT Isaiah Buggs posts on Instagram

Buggs also took to Instagram after re-signing with the Lions.

“First Off I Wanna Thank God For Allowing Me To Be Able To Do What I Love And Have Fun Doing It While Taking Care Of My Family! Today My Life Has Completely Changed! I Wanna Thank My Family And Friends For The Support And Love. Today Means A lot To Me And I’m Proud Of Myself Because Nobody Really Believed In Me And I Had To Makem Believe! Today Is The Start Of Something New That I Worked Hard For And For That I’m Forever GREATFUL! DETROIT LETS RUN IT BACK”