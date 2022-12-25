Isaiah Buggs says Detroit Lions are ‘better team’ than Panthers

Christmas Eve did not go as planned for Isaiah Buggs and the Detroit Lions. Had the Lions handled their business against the Carolina Panthers, they would currently hold the No. 7 seed in the NFC Playoffs. Instead, the Lions crapped the bed as they allowed the Panthers to rack up over 300 yards rushing on their way to a dominating 37-23 win over the Lions. Yet, Buggs believes the Lions are the “better team.”

What did Isaiah Buggs say about the Detroit Lions?

Following the game, Buggs spoke to reporters and he said that though the Panthers were “a hungry ass team” on Saturday, the Lions are the better team.

“Like Dan said, that was a hungry ass team we played,” Buggs said after the game. “They came ready to play and we didn’t. This is the NFL any team can get beat any game any day. If you’re not ready if you’re not locked in you can get beat and that’s what happened today. We’re the better team but we didn’t play like it today.”

Nation, do you agree with Buggs that the Lions are the better team and they just did not play like it on Christmas Eve?