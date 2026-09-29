Isaiah Joe Sees Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Cade Cunningham

In his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Isaiah Joe played alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who in May became just the 14th player to win back-to-back NBA MVP awards. In lots of ways, Gilgeous-Alexander is a few steps ahead on the same path Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is on. As he begins to play alongside Cunningham in Detroit, Joe certainly sees similarities in how the two go about their business.

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Why Isaiah Joe Says Both Stars Demand Attention

Asked at Pistons media day on Monday how Cunningham and Gilgeous-Alexander are similar, Joe immediately referenced their dominance, per Kameron Goodwill of The Detroit News.

“They’re both very dominant and they occupy a lot of attention, and so being out there playing with (Cade) we should work hand-in-hand pretty well. Guys are going to be drawn to him, may leave me open for shots. Guys may not want to leave me open for shots, may leave open driving lanes for him.”

Cunningham’s Passing Is Where the Paths Split

Gilgeous-Alexander and Cunningham are both gifted at iso-scoring and creating open looks for teammates. Cunningham, however, has been the better passer, finishing second to only Nikola Jokic in assists last season at 9.9 per game. Between the expanded workload, Cunningham’s passing, and Joe’s experience around ascending guards, all signs point to a productive season for the newcomer. At the very least, we have evidence that Joe knows how to fit in next to a dominant force, and a clear path for him to break out in Detroit.

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