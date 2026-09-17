The Pistons’ Quietest Move Could Be Their Best

The Detroit Pistons did not land a blockbuster star this offseason. Most of their moves were marginal. But the one that could matter most is also the quietest: the Pistons sending two future second-round picks to Oklahoma City for Isaiah Joe. Joe spent four of his six NBA seasons with the Thunder, a team with an embarrassment of riches, and he never averaged even 22 minutes a game there. In Detroit, the window for real opportunity is finally open.

Oklahoma City Never Had Minutes for Isaiah Joe

No team has matched the depth of the modern Oklahoma City Thunder over the past decade. Joe was not stuck in the middle of the rotation because he could not play. He was one of many Thunder players sacrificing minutes they would have gotten on most other NBA rosters. Last season, Joe averaged 11.1 points while shooting 42.3% from three on six attempts a game. He never shot below 40% from deep in his Thunder tenure.

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Isaiah Joe 31 PTS on 10/17 (8/14 3P) pic.twitter.com/LMPA2wej8r — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) April 1, 2025

Joe measured 6’4 1/2 in shoes at the 2020 NBA Combine, with a 6’7 1/2 wingspan and an 8’5 standing reach, so he has the length to cause problems defensively. He is also a more explosive athlete than his reputation suggests. All of that complements players like Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson, and it makes him a candidate to stay on the floor in crunch time.

Flashback to this RIDICULOUS Isaiah Joe jam!



He's a career 41% 3PT shooter but he has some bounce to his game too! 😳 #GLeagueAlum pic.twitter.com/iU2crvOOI0 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) September 11, 2026

Cade Cunningham Will Create His Best Looks Yet

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be the best player in the world. But respectfully to SGA, Cade Cunningham is arguably the best passer in basketball. Per Cleaning the Glass, 43% of his teammates’ made shots come off Cunningham’s assists. Sports Info Solutions had him leading the NBA in potential assists at 19.5 per game last season, and his playmaking shows up the same way at Bball-Index.

Malik Beasley is the template. He made a career-high 319 threes on a career-best 41.6% from deep in his one season next to Cunningham. With expanded opportunity in Detroit, Joe has the same chance to set new career bests. Shooting has been Detroit’s Achilles’ heel in the Cunningham era, so it could be hard to take a shooter of that efficiency off the floor. And since the Pistons still need guards who can handle the ball, he will see reps there too.

The Tayshaun Prince Comparison

All of the signs point toward Joe being a clean fit. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault called him a first-class professional and one of the best shooters in basketball after the trade, and a player who came up in that environment should handle high-pressure minutes. He might not be the next Grant Hill, but he could be Detroit’s next Tayshaun Prince. Players like that are paramount to winning championships, something Joe already did in Oklahoma City in 2025.

Follow Sean Murphy on social media @seanhalfcourt and subscribe to the From Half Court podcast at www.youtube.com/fromhalfcourt