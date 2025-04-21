Isaiah Stewart’s Status Up in the Air Ahead of Game 2 vs. Knicks

The Detroit Pistons are hoping to have one of their key veterans back in the lineup for Game 2. Isaiah Stewart is questionable with knee inflammation after a gritty playoff debut.

Playoff debuts are supposed to be unforgettable — but for Isaiah Stewart, Game 1 against the New York Knicks may be remembered for the wrong reasons.

The Detroit Pistons big man was doing all the dirty work on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden — crashing the glass, protecting the paint, and bringing the energy. But his night was cut short early in the fourth quarter after he exited with what’s now being called knee inflammation.

“It definitely hurt,” Stewart said about the injury postgame, and now the Pistons have officially listed him as questionable heading into Game 2.

Isaiah Stewart reportedly

A Gut Punch in Game 1

Before his exit, Stewart tallied five rebounds, two blocks, and two points in limited minutes. The Pistons were holding an 8-point lead entering the fourth quarter — until the Knicks flipped the switch with a staggering 21-0 run that completely turned the game on its head.

The momentum shift was obvious, and so was the absence of Stewart’s physical presence.

Next Man Up… or Next Man Back?

The Pistons don’t have much frontcourt depth to absorb a loss like Stewart. His ability to defend multiple positions and bring intensity on the boards is crucial, especially against a gritty Knicks team that thrives on second-chance points.

Detroit will now cross their fingers hoping Stewart feels good enough to suit up when Game 2 tips off Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET, once again in the hostile confines of MSG.

The Bottom Line:

Isaiah Stewart’s health could play a major role in whether the Pistons can even the series. Detroit’s playoff run is just getting started — but it already has its first real test.

