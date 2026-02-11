Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren Hit With Suspensions After Pistons-Hornets Fight

The NBA has officially handed down discipline following Monday night’s heated Pistons–Hornets altercation, and Detroit forward-center Isaiah Stewart is facing the steepest penalty.

On Wednesday, the league announced that Stewart has been suspended seven games for leaving the bench area, aggressively entering an on-court altercation, and fighting during the incident late in Detroit’s win over Charlotte.

According to the NBA, the length of Stewart’s suspension was influenced not only by his role in the fight, but also by what the league described as his “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

What Happened

The incident occurred with 7:09 remaining in the third quarter of the Pistons’ 110–104 victory at Spectrum Center on Feb. 9. The situation escalated after Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté committed a defensive foul on Pistons center Jalen Duren, leading to a physical confrontation between multiple players.

Stewart left the bench area and entered the fray, which significantly increased the severity of the league’s discipline.

Additional Suspensions

The NBA also issued the following penalties:

Miles Bridges (Hornets): 4-game suspension for fighting and escalating the altercation

4-game suspension for fighting and escalating the altercation Jalen Duren (Pistons): 2-game suspension for initiating the altercation and fighting

All four players were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game.

When the Suspensions Begin

Stewart and Duren will begin serving their suspensions Wednesday when the Pistons visit the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

Bridges and Diabaté will also begin serving their suspensions Wednesday when Charlotte hosts the Atlanta Hawks.

Impact on the Pistons

Stewart’s absence is a significant blow for a Pistons team already navigating lineup instability. Known for his physicality, defensive toughness, and emotional edge, Stewart has long walked the fine line between intensity and discipline — a balance that once again came under scrutiny with this ruling.

Detroit will now need to reshuffle its frontcourt rotation for an extended stretch as Stewart serves one of the longest suspensions of his NBA career.

For better or worse, Isaiah Stewart’s reputation continues to follow him, and the league made it clear this time that prior incidents mattered when determining punishment.