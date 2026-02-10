Isaiah Stewart’s Suspension History: A Complete Timeline

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart has never shied away from physical play. That edge has helped define his role in Detroit, but it has also repeatedly put him on the NBA’s disciplinary radar.

After Stewart was ejected for his role in a third-quarter brawl against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, his past once again became part of the conversation. And when it comes to NBA discipline, history matters.

Below is a chronological breakdown of Isaiah Stewart’s suspension and fight history, from the beginning of his career to the most recent incident.

November 2021 — Lakers (2-Game Suspension)

Stewart’s first major disciplinary incident came early in his career during a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

While battling for a rebound, LeBron James struck Stewart in the face, drawing blood. Stewart reacted angrily, attempting multiple times to confront James and requiring restraint from teammates and staff.

Stewart was ejected

NBA issued a two-game suspension

The incident helped cement Stewart’s reputation as an emotional, high-intensity enforcer

February 2024 — Suns (3-Game Suspension)

This marked Stewart’s most serious off-court incident.

Hours before a game in Phoenix, Stewart punched Suns center Drew Eubanks near the loading docks at Footprint Center. According to Phoenix police, the two players were arguing chest-to-chest before Stewart delivered the punch.

Stewart was arrested, cited, and released

NBA suspended him three games

Criminal charges were later dismissed

This incident significantly escalated league scrutiny of Stewart.

January 2025 — Pacers (1-Game Suspension)

Stewart was ejected after being assessed a flagrant-2 foul for a hard shove to Indiana Pacers big man Thomas Bryant while boxing out for a rebound.

After the ejection, Stewart gestured toward the crowd and the Pacers’ bench at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Because Stewart had accumulated four flagrant foul points, the flagrant-2 automatically triggered a one-game suspension.

March 2025 — Timberwolves (2-Game Suspension)

In March 2025, Stewart was involved in a full on-court brawl against the Minnesota Timberwolves alongside teammates Ron Holland and Marcus Sasser.

Holland and Sasser: 1-game suspension

Isaiah Stewart: 2-game suspension

The NBA cited Stewart as a primary escalator in the incident.

February 2026 — Hornets (Suspension Pending)

Stewart’s most recent ejection came during a chaotic third-quarter fight against the Charlotte Hornets.

After punches were exchanged between Jalen Duren and Moussa Diabate, Stewart left the Pistons’ bench — a major NBA violation — and put Hornets forward Miles Bridges in a headlock.

Stewart, Duren, Bridges, and Diabate were ejected

Automatic fighting fouls issued

Suspension expected, potentially multi-game due to prior history

Leaving the bench during an altercation often results in harsher penalties, especially for repeat offenders.

Why Stewart’s History Matters Now

Stewart’s suspension record shows a clear pattern:

Escalation during physical confrontations

Repeated involvement in fights

One off-court altercation

Increasing penalties over time

The NBA considers prior discipline when determining punishment, meaning Stewart’s past significantly raises the stakes for his latest incident.

What This Means for Detroit

The Pistons value Stewart’s toughness and willingness to defend teammates, but availability matters — especially for a young roster trying to build continuity.

As Detroit continues its rebuild, Stewart faces a defining challenge:

Can he keep his edge without crossing the line?

The league is watching closely.