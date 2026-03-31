Detroit Lions Host DT Isaiahh Loudermilk for Visit

The Detroit Lions continue to explore options along the defensive line.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Lions hosted free agent defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk for a visit on Tuesday, signaling the team’s ongoing effort to address depth at the position following offseason departures.

Filling a need up front

Detroit entered the offseason with a clear need along the interior defensive line, and that need became more apparent after the departure of veteran Roy Lopez in free agency.

Loudermilk, 28, represents a potential depth addition with experience and familiarity playing in physical defensive systems.

A former fifth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, , recording 63 tackles and one sack over five seasons.

College production and NFL path

Before entering the league, Loudermilk built a solid résumé at the University of Wisconsin.

Third-team All-Big Ten (2020)

63 total tackles

11.5 tackles for loss

7.5 sacks

His combination of size and interior presence made him an intriguing developmental prospect coming out of college.

Injury-shortened 2025 season

Loudermilk’s most recent season was limited by injury.

A high-ankle sprain landed him on injured reserve and restricted him to just two games in what was his final year with Pittsburgh.

That limited availability could impact his market but it may also create an opportunity for a team like Detroit to bring him in on a low-risk deal.

The bigger picture

The Lions have made it clear this offseason that they are looking to build a deeper, more complete roster, particularly in the trenches.

Hosting Loudermilk doesn’t guarantee a signing, but it does show the front office is actively evaluating options to reinforce the defensive interior.

For a team with playoff aspirations in 2026, adding depth up front remains a priority.

The takeaway

This is the time of year when contenders quietly round out their roster.

The Lions hosting Isaiahh Loudermilk may not be a headline move, but it’s another sign they are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to improving the defensive line.