Dan Campbell Reveals New Injury for Lions RB Isiah Pacheco

The Detroit Lions received mixed news on running back Isiah Pacheco as training camp came to a close Thursday.

Pacheco’s previously injured knee is no longer the primary concern. Instead, head coach Dan Campbell revealed the veteran running back is now dealing with a back injury, leaving his timetable for a return uncertain.

“I can’t give you anything definitive,” Campbell said. “He is feeling better as of yesterday, you know. It’s been a little touch-and-go right now. He’s had a little bit of a back issue, and we’re hoping he’s coming out of this as of yesterday.”

The Lions confirmed Thursday that Pacheco missed most of training camp after suffering a sprained MCL, but Campbell indicated Detroit is comfortable with the progress of his knee. The back issue has now become the obstacle preventing the Lions from putting a firm date on his return.

Pacheco’s Week 1 Status Gets Murkier

That represents a change from where Detroit stood earlier this month.

When Pacheco initially injured his knee, Campbell expressed optimism that he would be ready for the regular-season opener. We covered Detroit’s initial diagnosis and encouraging Week 1 outlook after the MCL sprain was revealed.

The knee appears to have progressed as hoped.

The problem is that Pacheco now has another issue to work through.

Detroit signed Pacheco this offseason to serve as the primary complement to Jahmyr Gibbs after David Montgomery departed for Houston. The former Kansas City Chiefs back brings a more physical running style to a backfield centered around Gibbs’ explosiveness.

The Lions described Pacheco as Gibbs’ primary backup, making his availability more important than a typical reserve player.

Detroit does have alternatives.

Sione Vaki has taken extensive first-team work during Pacheco’s absence, while Jacob Saylors remains another option behind Gibbs. The Lions have spent much of August evaluating their running back depth as injuries affected several players at the position.

Kareem Hunt Visit Looks More Interesting Now

Tuesday’s visit with Kareem Hunt also takes on a little more significance following Campbell’s update.

Detroit brought Hunt to Allen Park earlier this week but did not immediately sign him. The veteran rushed for 611 yards and eight touchdowns during his most recent season with Kansas City.

We also covered Detroit’s meeting with Hunt when the visit was first reported.

There has been no indication that Detroit has agreed to a deal with Hunt, and his visit should not be treated as evidence that Pacheco will miss Week 1.

It does give Brad Holmes another experienced option if Pacheco’s back injury lingers.

Detroit finishes the preseason Saturday against Indianapolis before turning its attention toward the Sept. 13 opener against New Orleans.

The Lions originally hoped Pacheco’s knee would be the only hurdle they had to clear before then.

Now they have another one.