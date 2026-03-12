Isiah Pacheco Wants This Crazy Nickname in Detroit

New Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco already has a nickname in mind as he prepares to join Detroit’s backfield.

Speaking with reporters after arriving in Detroit, Pacheco made it clear he plans to bring his signature energy and intensity to the Lions offense.

“I’m going to show ya’ll that the real 10 is back,” Pacheco said confidently.

From “Sonic and Knuckles” to something new?

Over the past few seasons, Detroit’s running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery became known as “Sonic and Knuckles.” The nickname reflected Gibbs’ explosive speed and Montgomery’s physical running style.

With Pacheco now entering the mix, reporters asked if he had a nickname in mind to join the Lions’ running back room.

Pacheco didn’t hesitate.

“They can call me Taz,” he said. ““I’m gonna go crazy. I’m gonna spin, jump, whatever I can do to get that first down.”

Why “Taz”?

The nickname refers to the Tasmanian Devil, the cartoon character known for its wild, spinning, high-energy style — something that mirrors Pacheco’s relentless running style.

Anyone who has watched Pacheco run knows the comparison fits.

He’s built a reputation as a runner who attacks defenders with nonstop intensity, violent cuts, and downhill aggression.

Now, if Pacheco has his way, Lions fans may soon be watching “Taz” unleash chaos in Detroit’s backfield.