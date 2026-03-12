fb
Isiah Pacheco Emphatically Reveals Number He Plans to Wear With Detroit Lions

Isiah Pacheco Detroit Lions number
New Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco has already decided which number he plans to wear in Detroit — and the moment he revealed it perfectly captured his personality.

While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Pacheco shared a funny story about a recent phone call with Lions head coach Dan Campbell shortly after the running back agreed to join the team.

According to Pacheco, Campbell got straight to the point.

“Pacheco, what number you going with? You going with 10?” Campbell asked.

Pacheco’s response left no doubt.

“F—ing right! Let’s go!”

No. 10 returning to Detroit

Pacheco previously wore No. 10 earlier in his football career and appears ready to bring the number back as he begins his next chapter with the Lions.

The high-energy running back has already made it clear he plans to bring plenty of intensity to Detroit’s offense.

Earlier this week, Pacheco told reporters he intends to prove himself all over again.

“I’m going to show ya’ll that the real 10 is back,” he said.

A perfect personality fit

Anyone familiar with Pacheco’s playing style knows his personality mirrors the way he runs the football — fast, aggressive, and emotional.

That kind of energy tends to fit perfectly with the culture Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have built in Detroit.

If everything goes according to plan, Lions fans could soon see No. 10 flying around Ford Field with the same chaotic running style that made Pacheco one of the league’s most exciting backs.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

