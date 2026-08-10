Detroit Lions RB Isiah Pacheco Suffers Injury at Training Camp

The Detroit Lions appear to have avoided a major scare with running back Isiah Pacheco.

According to Dan Campbell, Pacheco suffered a sprained MCL, but Campbell believes the veteran running back should be ready for the regular-season opener.

That is very good news for a Detroit backfield that already has championship-level expectations attached to it.

Pacheco Expected Back for Week 1

An MCL sprain can vary quite a bit in severity, which made the initial concern understandable. For now, Campbell’s optimism points toward Pacheco missing practice time without putting the start of his regular season in serious jeopardy.

Detroit can afford to be cautious during August.

The bigger priority is making sure Pacheco is healthy when the games count.

Pacheco brings a physical running style that gives the Lions another tone-setting option in the backfield, and losing him for an extended stretch would have changed the complexion of the offense.

Instead, the expectation is that he will be available when Detroit opens the 2026 season.

Lions Can Avoid Rushing Him Back

There is little reason for the Lions to push Pacheco through preseason work if the goal is having him ready for Week 1.

Dan Campbell has consistently emphasized toughness, but Detroit also understands the difference between playing through discomfort and creating an unnecessary setback in August.

The next few weeks should be about treatment, recovery and gradually getting Pacheco back to football activity.

Bottom Line

The phrase “sprained MCL” will always get attention, but the early outlook on Isiah Pacheco is encouraging.

Dan Campbell believes the Lions running back should be ready for the regular-season opener, which means Detroit may have dodged what could have been a much more damaging training camp injury.

For now, Lions fans can exhale a little.