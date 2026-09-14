Isiah Pacheco Surgery Details, Possible Return Date Emerge

The Detroit Lions finally have some clarity on Isiah Pacheco’s back injury.

It just happens to confirm that they will be without him for quite a while.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Pacheco underwent surgery to remove “a body that was pressing on a nerve in his back.” The expected recovery period is approximately 12 weeks, which gives the veteran running back a chance to return in early December.

That timeline provides considerably more information than Dan Campbell offered earlier Monday. Campbell confirmed that Pacheco had undergone surgery but would only say the running back would be out for a “significant amount of time.”

Now we have a target.

And it means Detroit probably needs to stop thinking about Pacheco as an early-season absence and start planning as though he will miss most of the regular season.

Pacheco’s Injury Took an Unexpected Turn

This is not where the Lions thought things were headed when Pacheco first went down in August.

He originally suffered a sprained MCL during training camp, and Campbell expressed optimism that he could be ready for the season opener. We covered that initial diagnosis when Detroit believed it had avoided a major injury with Pacheco.

The knee eventually improved.

Then the back became the problem.

Detroit placed Pacheco on injured reserve before Week 1, guaranteeing that he would miss at least four games. At the time, that minimum absence still left open the possibility of a relatively quick return. Detroit’s decision to place Pacheco on injured reserve

Not anymore.

A 12-week recovery from mid-September pushes the realistic return window into early December, and Rapoport characterized that as a possibility rather than a guarantee.

There is at least some reassurance in who handled the procedure. Rapoport reported that Dr. Robert Watkins IV performed the surgery. Watkins is a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon who works extensively with professional athletes and serves as the spine surgeon for several major Los Angeles sports franchises.

Early December Would Leave Pacheco a Small Window

If Pacheco does return around the beginning of December, Detroit could still get him back for the stretch run.

That matters.

The Lions signed Pacheco to complement Jahmyr Gibbs, not compete with him. Detroit wanted another experienced, physical runner capable of handling meaningful carries and preventing every important rushing snap from falling onto Gibbs.

Instead, Gibbs opened the season with 29 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns in Detroit’s 31-30 overtime win over New Orleans.

Campbell made it clear afterward that he does not want 29 carries to become the weekly expectation, even though Gibbs handled the workload well.

That makes Pacheco’s absence more than an injury note. It creates a roster question.

Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors are currently among Detroit’s options behind Gibbs, but the Lions have already shown an interest in veteran help. Kareem Hunt worked out for Detroit while Pacheco’s injury situation was developing, and the extended timeline makes that visit more relevant now than it was a few weeks ago.

Brad Holmes also gave a hint that this could be a long recovery before the surgery became public. When asked earlier this month whether Pacheco was expected to play at all this season, Holmes answered, “Yes, that’s the hope.” We noted at the time that Holmes’ wording sounded more concerning than reassuring.

Turns out there was a reason.

Lions Can Finally Plan Around a Real Timeline

There is a big difference between knowing Pacheco will miss four games and knowing he may not return until December.

The former invites patience.

The latter forces roster planning.

Detroit should not rush into signing a running back simply because Pacheco will be gone longer than expected. But with Gibbs now carrying a much larger workload and the Lions attempting to contend deep into January, adding another proven runner makes considerably more sense.

Pacheco could still become important late in the season.

If his rehabilitation stays on schedule, Detroit might essentially be adding a fresh, physical veteran running back for the December playoff push.

That is the optimistic version.

For now, however, the Lions need to operate as though Pacheco will not be part of the offense for the next three months.

The mystery surrounding the surgery is over.

Unfortunately, the waiting is just beginning.