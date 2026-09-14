Dan Campbell Reveals Brutal Isiah Pacheco Injury Update

The Detroit Lions will be without Isiah Pacheco considerably longer than originally hoped.

Dan Campbell revealed Monday that the veteran running back underwent surgery and will be “out awhile.” Campbell did not specify whether the procedure addressed Pacheco’s knee or back, the two injuries that derailed his first training camp in Detroit.

That is a rough turn for a player the Lions signed in March expecting him to provide a physical complement to Jahmyr Gibbs. Pacheco arrived in Detroit after four seasons with Kansas City, where he rushed for 2,537 yards and won two Super Bowls.

Pacheco’s Injury Situation Took a Turn

Pacheco initially suffered a sprained MCL during training camp. At the time, Campbell believed the Lions had avoided a major problem, something we covered when Detroit first received encouraging news on the injury.

The knee later improved, but a back issue emerged late in camp and became the larger concern. Detroit ultimately placed Pacheco on injured reserve before Week 1, guaranteeing he would miss at least the first four games.

That move already represented a significant setback after Pacheco’s back injury forced Detroit to put him on IR.

Now Campbell’s latest update makes it clear this probably will not be a simple four-week absence.

NFL Trade Rumors also reported Campbell’s “it’s going to be a while” assessment Monday following the surgery.

Lions Will Continue Leaning on Jahmyr Gibbs

Pacheco’s absence puts even more responsibility on Gibbs, who carried 29 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns in Detroit’s 31-30 overtime victory over New Orleans.

Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors and the rest of Detroit’s running back depth will have to fill in behind him while Pacheco recovers.

The Lions did not sign Pacheco expecting him to replace Gibbs. They signed him because his physical style offered Detroit something different.

For now, they will have to wait considerably longer to see it.