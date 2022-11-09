Isiah Thomas is not too happy with Michael Jordan

Thomas recently made it clear that he is still not happy with MJ

Something tells us that Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas and Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan are not going to be having Thanksgiving dinner together anytime soon. It’s not exactly breaking news that Thomas is not a big fan of Jordan, and we are sure the feeling is mutual, but if there was any doubt remaining about their dislike for each other, Thomas recently made some comments that solidify his disdain for Jordan.

What did Isiah Thomas say about Michael Jordan?

During a recent interview, Thomas made it very clear that he is not happy with how he was portrayed by Jordan in “The Last Dance.”

“When I was watching the “last dance”, I’m seating there and I’m watching it with my family and I’m thinking everything is good,” Thomas said. “And then this guy comes on television and he says that he hates me and then he calls me an asshole. And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an asshole. I’m like wait a minute, time out. Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long long time, cause I’m from the west side of Chicago”. Featured Videos



My full quote don't shorten it or take it out context see below why! https://t.co/2Vckw2yb3d — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) November 8, 2022

Folks, I don’t know about you, but even after all of the years that have gone by, it stil warms my heart to know that Thomas still hates Jordan.