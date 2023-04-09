Isiah Thomas says he’s the reason why Michael Jordan started in his final All-Star Game

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently revealed in an interview with The Detroit News that he played a significant role in Michael Jordan starting in his final NBA All-Star Game. Thomas approached Vince Carter, who had been selected to start instead of Jordan and asked him to give up his spot so that Jordan could start. Yet, in “The Last Dance” documentary, Jordan said that he hated Thomas.

From The Detroit News:

“I coached his last All-Star Game, and if you remember, Jordan wasn't selected as a starter in his last All-Star Game. Vince Carter was. I went to Vince Carter and asked him if he would give up his spot so Jordan could start. I coached him in his last All-Star Game. He was always friendly to me. So, this whole “Last Dance” and “I hate Isaiah…”

Thomas recently spoke with The Detroit News about his basketball legacy and his potential return to the NBA. He revealed that he played a role in Jordan starting in his final NBA All-Star Game by approaching Vince Carter and asking him to give up his spot for Jordan. Thomas also discussed his omission from the 1992 Dream Team and the portrayal of his “Bad Boys” Pistons team in the documentary “The Last Dance.”

Big Picture: Isiah Thomas' impact on NBA history

Thomas may not have been the biggest name in NBA history, but his impact on the league and his peers cannot be overlooked. Thomas was a fierce competitor who played with a level of intensity that was unmatched. He helped lead the Detroit Pistons to back-to-back championships in 1989 and 1990, and was a 12-time NBA All-Star. Thomas also had success as a coach and executive, with stints with the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.