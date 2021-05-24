Islanders capitalize in 2OT thanks to critical error by Penguins [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

The New York Islanders took advantage of a gift when they needed it most.

They defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in double overtime on Monday night, 51 seconds into the frame after Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry made an errant clearing attempt right up the middle of the slot that was intercepted by forward Josh Bailey, who made no mistake:

Tristan Jarry turns it over and Josh Bailey (+2000) wins it for the Islanders 53 seconds into 2OT. pic.twitter.com/DrX7kuOfyM — BetRivers (@BetRivers) May 25, 2021

The Islanders now lead the best of 7 series 3-2, with Game 6 returning to the Island on Wednesday.