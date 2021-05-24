Islanders capitalize in 2OT thanks to critical error by Penguins [VIDEO]

by

Sharing is caring!

The New York Islanders took advantage of a gift when they needed it most.

They defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in double overtime on Monday night, 51 seconds into the frame after Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry made an errant clearing attempt right up the middle of the slot that was intercepted by forward Josh Bailey, who made no mistake:

The Islanders now lead the best of 7 series 3-2, with Game 6 returning to the Island on Wednesday.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.