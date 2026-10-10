The Detroit Red Wings already have enough problems trying to reach a contract agreement with Simon Edvinsson, but a new development involving the New York Islanders could make the situation considerably more complicated. With one of their top defensemen potentially lost for the remainder of the season, the Islanders have emerged as an intriguing candidate to pursue Detroit’s unsigned restricted free agent through an offer sheet.

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Such a move would require significant financial maneuvering, and there is no indication New York has submitted an offer. However, a new report outlines how the Islanders could potentially make an aggressive attempt to acquire Edvinsson without negotiating a traditional trade with interim Red Wings general manager Shawn Horcoff.

Mar 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) moves the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Islanders Could Explore Bold Simon Edvinsson Offer Sheet

According to Ethan Sears of the New York Post, the Islanders have a complicated but potentially workable path toward pursuing Edvinsson through an offer sheet. The proposal centers on New York’s sudden need for defensive help and the possibility of creating enough salary-cap flexibility to make Detroit’s contract negotiations even more difficult.

The Islanders are dealing with a major injury to Alexander Romanov, who suffered a torn ACL in the third period of Tuesday’s game against the New York Rangers. The loss creates a substantial hole in New York’s defensive corps and could prompt general manager Mathieu Darche to explore options that might not have been realistic before the season began.

Edvinsson would certainly qualify as an ambitious target.

The 23-year-old defenseman is coming off a season in which he recorded nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 72 games with Detroit. More importantly, his combination of size, mobility, and ability to handle significant defensive minutes makes him one of the more intriguing young defensemen in the NHL.

For an Islanders organization building around promising young defenseman Matthew Schaefer, acquiring Edvinsson could provide another foundational piece for years to come. However, the challenge would be finding a way to complete such a move without creating significant financial problems elsewhere on the roster.

Alexander Romanov Injury Changes the Equation

The Islanders’ potential interest becomes more understandable when considering the severity of Romanov’s injury. According to NHL.com, the 26-year-old defenseman is expected to miss six to eight months after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee.

That timeline could keep Romanov out for most, if not all, of the regular season. For a team hoping to compete in the Eastern Conference, losing an established defenseman so early creates an immediate need for reinforcements.

However, adding Edvinsson through an offer sheet would be significantly more complicated than signing an available unrestricted free agent. Because Detroit still holds Edvinsson’s restricted free-agent rights, the Islanders would need to follow the NHL’s offer-sheet rules, including the possibility of surrendering draft-pick compensation if the Red Wings declined to match.

New York would also need to create sufficient salary-cap space to accommodate a potentially expensive agreement. The New York Post examined a scenario involving a one-year offer worth approximately $9 million, a substantial commitment for a club already facing roster and cap constraints.

Romanov’s injury could provide an opportunity to use long-term injured reserve, but that would not automatically solve the problem. Sears put the relief at roughly $6.25 million in cap space, and only if Romanov is ruled out for the playoffs as well. To collect the full amount, New York would first have to add salary to reach the cap ceiling. The Islanders would still need to navigate the NHL’s salary-cap rules, potentially adjust other contracts, and ensure any proposed agreement complied with the league’s offer-sheet requirements.

In other words, acquiring Edvinsson would be possible only if several difficult pieces fell into place. The hypothetical nature of the proposal is important because no completed offer sheet or agreement between Edvinsson and New York has been reported.

Red Wings Could Face an Uncomfortable Financial Decision

The biggest concern for Detroit is that another team could attempt to use the prolonged contract negotiations to its advantage. Edvinsson remains unsigned, and the disagreement over his next contract has already carried into the regular season.

As we reported earlier this week, Horcoff and the Red Wings have reportedly adjusted their negotiating strategy by presenting longer-term contract proposals after initially favoring a shorter bridge agreement. Despite that flexibility, the two sides have been unable to finalize an extension.

An offer sheet could force Detroit to confront the financial disagreement more directly. If Edvinsson signed an eligible offer from another club, the Red Wings would have seven days to decide whether to match its terms or allow him to leave in exchange for the applicable draft-pick compensation.

There is also a calendar limit worth keeping in mind. Under the NHL’s offer-sheet rules, an offer sheet can only be extended between July 1 and Dec. 1, so any Islanders attempt would have to come before that date.

That creates an interesting strategic question for Horcoff.

Detroit could decide that Edvinsson’s value justifies matching an aggressive offer, even if the salary exceeds what the organization originally intended to pay. Alternatively, the Red Wings could determine that the financial commitment would restrict their flexibility too severely and accept the compensation associated with the contract.

Neither outcome would necessarily be comfortable.

Matching an expensive offer could complicate Detroit’s long-term salary-cap planning, particularly with other important roster decisions approaching. Refusing to match would mean losing a young defenseman expected to help anchor the franchise’s blue line for years.

There is also the possibility that the Islanders never pursue Edvinsson at all. The financial obstacles, potential draft-pick compensation, and Detroit’s ability to match could ultimately make the idea too difficult to justify.

Shawn Horcoff Still Wants to Keep Simon Edvinsson

One important detail should not be overlooked amid the growing speculation. Despite reports that numerous NHL teams have expressed interest in Edvinsson, Detroit’s preference remains keeping him.

As we previously reported, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun revealed that at least 10 teams had inquired about Edvinsson, including the Boston Bruins. However, LeBrun also indicated that Horcoff has consistently informed interested organizations that his priority remains signing the young defenseman.

That distinction matters because Edvinsson has not simply been placed on the trade market. Detroit continues attempting to negotiate an agreement, even as the growing interest around the league creates additional uncertainty.

Horcoff also reportedly has ownership’s authority to finalize a significant extension, meaning the interim general manager does not necessarily need to wait for the organization’s permanent leadership decision before completing a deal. The biggest remaining obstacle appears to be the financial gap separating the two sides.

Detroit’s Defense Needs Simon Edvinsson Back

For the Red Wings, resolving that disagreement is particularly important given the team’s early defensive struggles. Detroit entered Saturday with a 1-3-0 record after surrendering six goals to the Seattle Kraken, another disappointing result for a franchise attempting to end its lengthy playoff drought.

Edvinsson would not single-handedly correct every defensive problem, but his absence has left Detroit relying on a reshuffled blue line that includes several inexperienced players. Bringing him back would give Todd McLellan another established option capable of handling difficult assignments alongside Moritz Seider.

That makes the possibility of losing Edvinsson even more concerning.

Mar 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) celebrates after scoring in the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Would an Islanders Offer Sheet Actually Make Sense?

From New York’s perspective, the attraction is understandable because Edvinsson could provide both immediate defensive help and long-term value. Unlike acquiring an older defenseman as a temporary injury replacement, signing Edvinsson would represent a potential investment in the Islanders’ future.

However, the cost could be significant.

A substantial offer sheet would require New York to sacrifice salary-cap flexibility and potentially valuable draft picks. There would also be no guarantee that the Islanders would actually land Edvinsson, because Detroit could simply match the agreement and retain his rights.

For the Red Wings, that possibility creates both leverage and risk. Detroit does not have to trade Edvinsson simply because another organization expresses interest, but an eligible offer sheet could force Horcoff to make a decision on another team’s timetable.

That is considerably different from conducting ordinary contract negotiations.

Horcoff would have to evaluate not only Edvinsson’s value today, but also what a substantial contract might look like several seasons down the road. The organization would need to consider future salary commitments, the development of its other defensemen, and whether matching would provide better long-term value than receiving draft-pick compensation.

The calculation becomes even more difficult because Edvinsson is only 23 years old. Defensemen with his physical tools and NHL experience are not easy to acquire, particularly without surrendering significant assets.

New York’s hypothetical pursuit therefore illustrates why Detroit’s ongoing contract dispute carries consequences beyond the immediate absence of one player. Every additional week without a resolution provides other organizations another reason to evaluate whether they can take advantage of the situation.

The Islanders Could Force Detroit’s Hand, But Only If They Act

The New York Islanders have a legitimate need for defensive help following Romanov’s injury, and Simon Edvinsson represents the type of young player who could substantially improve their long-term outlook. The possibility of an offer sheet creates an intriguing scenario, especially with Detroit still unable to finalize a contract.

However, the financial obstacles are significant, and New York would need to make several difficult decisions before such a move became realistic. Even then, the Red Wings would retain the ability to match an eligible offer and keep Edvinsson in Detroit.

For Horcoff, the situation serves as another reminder of why resolving the contract dispute remains so important. The longer Detroit goes without reaching an agreement, the more opportunities other NHL organizations have to explore ways of acquiring one of the franchise’s most valuable young players.