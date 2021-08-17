It is time for Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes to pick up the phone and bring back a fan-favorite

As you know, the Detroit Lions current wide receiver corps which includes Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, and rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown, who replace Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr., and Danny Amendola from a year ago, is one of the worst units in football (at least on paper) and they could use a veteran not only to provide depth but also to help lead.

He may be 33-years-old but Golden Tate is just what the doctor ordered for a Detroit Lions team that needs some depth at the wide receiver position.

Not only does Tate still have a little gas left in his tank on the field but I believe he can be even more valuable in the locker room for a guy like St. Brown, who some have compared to Tate for how he plays.

Unless Lions GM Brad Holmes plans on rolling with what he has, which is very possible, I would not be surprised at all if he adds Tate to the mix on a 1-year deal.

What do you think?