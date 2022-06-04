It’s ‘Going to be a challenge’ to get Jameson Williams ready for Week 1

The Detroit Lions traded up a whopping 20 spots in the 2022 NFL Draft all the way up to No. 12, where they selected WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama.

Williams is without a doubt one of the fastest and most-talented rookie wide receivers in the NFL but he is coming off a torn ACL that he suffered in the College Football Playoff Championship Game against Georgia.

After being selected by the Lions, Williams told reporters that his plan was to be ready to roll by training camp but that may be wishful thinking.

During a recent presser, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said ‘Going to be a challenge’ to get Jameson Williams ready by Week 1.

Getting Jameson Williams ready to play by Week 1 won’t be easy

“It’s going to be a challenge cause you can’t really compare it to the Josh Reynolds situation from last year, which I would love to do because he came in late and he had to learn, and we didn’t really know him and what he necessarily did best,” Johnson said. “But at least there was a comfort level between him and the quarterback, and we don’t have that.”

“That’s a real struggle for us is to get him back, to get him healthy, and then (get him) as many reps as possible with the quarterbacks so that we know exactly where he’s going to be, we can anticipate the throw,” Johnson said. “That’s the one thing that (Goff had) naturally with Josh coming from their days in L.A., so yeah, it may take a little bit of time.

“I think we have a good vision for how we want to use him, though, and right now our biggest issue with him, we just, the mental. We got to continue to load him up and let this thing sink in.”

Detroit Lions fans are likely going to have to be patient as they wait to see Williams on the field in a regular-season game.

Nation, when do you predict that Jameson Williams will make his debut for the Lions?

