It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman

This is an article I hoped I would never have to write. As a die-hard supporter of the Detroit Red Wings and a believer in the vision that Steve Yzerman brought to the franchise when he was hired as General Manager in 2019, it pains me to say it: it’s time for the Red Wings to fire Steve Yzerman.

When Yzerman took the reins, the hope and excitement in Hockeytown were palpable. Yzerman, one of the greatest players in Red Wings history and a two-time Stanley Cup champion, was seen as the perfect architect to rebuild the Red Wings into perennial contenders. Fans, analysts, and former players alike had no doubt that Yzerman’s return would signal a bright future for the team. But now, as we in Year 6 of the so-called “Yzerplan,” it’s clear that this rebuilding process has not gone as expected.

The Red Wings, under Yzerman’s leadership, have made incremental steps forward, but those steps have been painfully small. While the team has shown some flashes of promise, it’s been nowhere near the expected trajectory. After five full seasons of rebuilding, the Red Wings are still in a position where making the playoffs feels like a distant dream, let alone competing for a Stanley Cup. For a franchise that has set the bar so high for decades, this is simply unacceptable.

When Yzerman took over, there was a clear understanding that the rebuild would take time. He inherited a team mired in mediocrity, and patience was expected from the fanbase. But what we’ve seen so far is not just a slow rebuild—it’s a stagnant one. Players like Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider have shown promise, but overall, the team’s development has been inconsistent. For a GM with the pedigree of Yzerman, it’s fair to expect more than small flashes of individual brilliance. The larger picture should be a coherent, competitive team that’s at least on the verge of returning to playoff contention.

The troubling part of this is that Yzerman’s failures go beyond the players on the ice. His moves off the ice have also raised serious concerns. The acquisition of players like Ben Chiarot, the failure to address the team’s long-standing lack of scoring depth, and a series of questionable draft decisions have failed to move the needle significantly. His trades, while bold, haven’t paid off in the way fans had hoped. Yzerman, as great as he was as a player, hasn’t yet proven he can work the same magic as GM of the Red Wings.

And let’s be honest: a few years ago, the Red Wings were playing for a future where they could contend for a Stanley Cup. Now, the goalposts have shifted. At this point, we’d all be happy if the Red Wings could just make it back into the playoffs. But it’s become increasingly clear that the team’s future isn’t just about making the playoffs—it’s about building a roster that can go deep into the postseason. And right now, Yzerman’s plan doesn’t seem to be getting us any closer to that.

For all the goodwill Yzerman has built with the fans, the reality is that the rebuild is moving too slowly, and time is running out. The Red Wings need to find a way to speed up this process, or they risk losing yet another generation of fans. The franchise needs leadership that can turn this team into a true contender, not just a team that hopes for a wild card spot every year.

The longer the Red Wings stay mired in mediocrity, the harder it will be to attract top talent or to maintain fan interest in a city that’s used to winning. It's time for a fresh perspective, and unfortunately, it may be time for Steve Yzerman to step aside. This is not a decision made lightly, but one made out of the love for this storied franchise and the desire to see it back at the top of the NHL standings.

Hockeytown deserves better than this, and the future of the Red Wings depends on making bold decisions now. It’s time for a change, and the time to act is now.