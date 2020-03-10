Ivy League basketball conference tournament cancelled due to coronavirus

Here we go.

According to reports, the Ivy League has decided to cancel their upcoming conference tournaments due to the coronavirus situation.

The league has made the decision to award their automatic bid to Yale, as they were the regular-season champion.

🎟 @YaleMBasketball is headed to the tournament! The @IvyLeague has decided to cancel the League's upcoming basketball tournaments and award their conference's automatic bid to the regular season champion. pic.twitter.com/07dHMGrQPy — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 10, 2020

Nation, do you think this is the first domino to fall and that other conferences will follow suit?