41.4 F
Detroit
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Ivy League basketball conference tournament cancelled due to coronavirus

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions trade rumor: Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has made it clear that he is trying to trade Pro Bowl CB Darius...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsArnold Powell - 0

Ron Gardenhire reveals Detroit Tigers closer to start 2020 season

This comes as no surprise to anyone but Ron Gardenhire has made it official that Joe Jimenez will be...
Read more
MSU NewsArnold Powell - 0

Oh My! Charles Barkley just destroyed former MSU star Draymond Green

Charles Barkley and Draymond Green have been going at it for years. That comes as no surprise as both...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Here we go.

According to reports, the Ivy League has decided to cancel their upcoming conference tournaments due to the coronavirus situation.

- Advertisement -

The league has made the decision to award their automatic bid to Yale, as they were the regular-season champion.

- Advertisement -

Nation, do you think this is the first domino to fall and that other conferences will follow suit?

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Tigers cut 13 players prior to Tuesday’s Grapefruit League game
Next articleOh My! Charles Barkley just destroyed former MSU star Draymond Green

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions trade rumor: Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has made it clear that he is trying to trade Pro Bowl CB Darius...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Ron Gardenhire reveals Detroit Tigers closer to start 2020 season

Arnold Powell - 0
This comes as no surprise to anyone but Ron Gardenhire has made it official that Joe Jimenez will be the Detroit Tigers closer to...
Read more
MSU News

Oh My! Charles Barkley just destroyed former MSU star Draymond Green

Arnold Powell - 0
Charles Barkley and Draymond Green have been going at it for years. That comes as no surprise as both love to talk trash as...
Read more
College Sports

Ivy League basketball conference tournament cancelled due to coronavirus

Arnold Powell - 0
Here we go. According to reports, the Ivy League has decided to cancel their upcoming conference tournaments due to the coronavirus situation. The league has made...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers cut 13 players prior to Tuesday’s Grapefruit League game

Arnold Powell - 0
According to the Detroit Tigers, they cut 13 players in advance of today's Grapefruit League game. The players who have been cut are Kyle Funkhouser,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

OSU coach Chris Holtmann backtracks on his previous whining over MSU tradition

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann certainly sounded upset over the tradition that Michigan State Spartans seniors have of kissing the center court...
Read more

Michigan State Spartans coach Tom Izzo makes Big Ten history

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo added another accolade to his already massive repertoire on Sunday afternoon in East Lansing. http://gty.im/1096185262 With the Spartans'...
Read more

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann bitter over Spartans tradition of kissing logo

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
It was an emotional scene at Breslin Center in East Lansing this afternoon, as the No. 16 Michigan State Spartans took down the No....
Read more

UM’s Franz Wagner: “We have the chance to do something special”

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
Though the Michigan Wolverines basketball team dropped their regular season finale this afternoon to Maryland, they're looking forward to what's ahead. Specifically, the postseason....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.