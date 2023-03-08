Izaac Pacheco Makes His Mark in Detroit Tigers’ Spring Training Debut Against the St. Louis Cardinals

Detroit Tigers prospect Izaac Pacheco took full advantage of an opportunity afforded him on Tuesday when he left the minor league camp to join the big boys in Spring Training against the St. Louis Cardinals. All he did was step up to the plate three times, reaching base three times, and drive in a run.
Why it matters
Pacheco is quickly becoming a player to watch in the Detroit Tigers organization. He turned 20 in November, but he already seems to have the poise and confidence of a veteran player. As a top prospect, he has the potential to become a key player for the team and lead them to success in the future.
By the Numbers
- Pacheco is 20 years old and turned 20 in November 2022.
- Pacheco stands at 6 feet 4 inches and weighs 225 pounds.
- He plays primarily at third base but also sees action at shortstop.
- In 2022, Pacheco played 88 games with Single-A Lakeland, hitting .267 with eight homers, 80 strikeouts, and 38 walks.
- Pacheco was the Tigers' second-round pick in 2021.
What they're saying about Izaac Pacheco:
From the Scouting report on MLB.com on Izaac Pacheco:
And, he made quite the impression on manager A.J. Hinch on Tuesday:
The Bottom Line
Pacheco's confidence and fearlessness on the field are just some of the qualities that make him a promising young prospect for the Detroit Tigers. With his youth and potential, he is definitely one to watch out for in the future. With third base wide open it's always interesting to see the young guys perform, especially when Scott Harris said they'd focus on getting those guys at-bats; though, to be sure, there are plenty of guys ahead of Pacheco on that list–for now.