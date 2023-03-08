Izaac Pacheco Makes His Mark in Detroit Tigers’ Spring Training Debut Against the St. Louis Cardinals

Detroit Tigers prospect Izaac Pacheco took full advantage of an opportunity afforded him on Tuesday when he left the minor league camp to join the big boys in Spring Training against the St. Louis Cardinals. All he did was step up to the plate three times, reaching base three times, and drive in a run.

Why it matters

Pacheco is quickly becoming a player to watch in the Detroit Tigers organization. He turned 20 in November, but he already seems to have the poise and confidence of a veteran player. As a top prospect, he has the potential to become a key player for the team and lead them to success in the future.

By the Numbers

Pacheco is 20 years old and turned 20 in November 2022.

Pacheco stands at 6 feet 4 inches and weighs 225 pounds.

He plays primarily at third base but also sees action at shortstop.

In 2022, Pacheco played 88 games with Single-A Lakeland, hitting .267 with eight homers, 80 strikeouts, and 38 walks.

Pacheco was the Tigers' second-round pick in 2021.

Izaac Pacheco via FanGraphs

What they're saying about Izaac Pacheco:

From the Scouting report on MLB.com on Izaac Pacheco:

“Pacheco’s build reminds some of Nick Castellanos, who also was a high-school shortstop before shifting to third base at the start of his pro career. Pacheco moves well for his size with a good first step, but isn’t particularly quick. His reliable hands and strong arm can fit well at the hot corner. Regardless, he’ll find a spot on the field if he can translate his power to the pros. He’s a dead-pull hitter whose swing can get long at times, leaving him susceptible to adjust to breaking pitches, but his raw strength shows when he connects. He has a mature mental approach for his age and a solid work ethic.” MLB.com Scouting Report

And, he made quite the impression on manager A.J. Hinch on Tuesday:

“I love him. He's fearless…He thinks he belongs.” Detroit TIgers Manager, A.J. Hinch

The Bottom Line

Pacheco's confidence and fearlessness on the field are just some of the qualities that make him a promising young prospect for the Detroit Tigers. With his youth and potential, he is definitely one to watch out for in the future. With third base wide open it's always interesting to see the young guys perform, especially when Scott Harris said they'd focus on getting those guys at-bats; though, to be sure, there are plenty of guys ahead of Pacheco on that list–for now.