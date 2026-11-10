Izzo Backs Jasiah Jervis With Duke Waiting Tonight

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo has already handed a true freshman a real role, and on Tuesday night he finds out what that trust is worth. Jasiah Jervis has produced in both of Michigan State’s wins so far. The next thing in front of him is Duke, in the State Farm Champions Classic in Chicago. Asked what Jervis had done to earn that trust, Izzo answered the first part and then stopped short of a verdict on the second.

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The question came from Jon Rothstein on CBS Sports Network’s Inside College Basketball Now: what has the guard done in the preseason and up to this point to earn Izzo’s trust so early in his college career?

Izzo pointed first to where Jervis came from. As mentioned in a CBS Sports video, he said Jervis was well coached in high school, came out of a program that had good players and won championships, and belongs to a “very disciplined” family. The moment, Izzo said, does not seem to affect him.

Michigan State’s Jasiah Jervis, right, gains control of a ball up for grabs with Toledo’s Will James Jr. during the second half on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What Jasiah Jervis Has Done in Two Games

Jervis is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard from the Bronx, New York. Through two games he is averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks, and he is shooting 41.7% from three-point range, 40.0% from the field and 75.0% from the free throw line, per ESPN.

Izzo also volunteered a comparison Michigan State fans will recognize. He said he has compared Jervis a lot to Gary Harris, the Spartans shooting guard who was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2013 and left for the NBA after his sophomore season. By Izzo’s read, Harris was the more athletic of the two and Jervis may be the better shooter. He added that Jervis, like any first-year player, has defensive work ahead of him.

Duke Is Waiting in the Champions Classic

Both teams arrive unbeaten at 2-0. Duke is ranked No. 2 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 and Michigan State is No. 5. Tip-off at the United Center is 7 p.m. ET.

Izzo called the Champions Classic one of the greatest basketball nights there is, with all four teams in the same building, and said Jervis will see something different in it. His verdict on the freshman stopped there: they will see, Izzo said, but Jervis has been doing well.

That is the honest answer two games into a career, and it is why Tuesday matters beyond the result. Nonconference wins are what the Spartans get judged on in March, and a November night against the No. 2 team in the country is the kind that still counts when the NCAA Tournament bracket is built.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Duke