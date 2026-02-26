J.B. Bickerstaff Had This Message Before Pistons Beat Defending Champs

The Detroit Pistons didn’t let circumstances fool them.

Even with the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder missing much of their core, Detroit treated Wednesday night like a playoff test and passed it. Behind dominant performances from Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, the Pistons held off a late surge to secure a 124–116 win at Little Caesars Arena.

The victory pushed Detroit to 43–14, winners of six of their last seven, and owners of the NBA’s best winning percentage.

Before tipoff, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff made it clear the Pistons weren’t overlooking anyone, no matter who was unavailable.

“Those guys, no matter who’s on the floor for them, they’re champions — that means a lot,” Bickerstaff said via the Detroit News. “You don’t get to that level, compete at that level, go through as difficult scenarios as it is to win a championship and not understand how to step up when your time is called.”

That mindset proved crucial.

Thunder Rally, Pistons Respond

Detroit appeared to be in control after building a 17-point lead, but Oklahoma City showed its pedigree in the fourth quarter. The Thunder clawed their way back, cutting into the margin and forcing the Pistons to execute down the stretch.

Detroit did just that.

“There were some really good moments where we did the things that we needed to do, and then there were times where I felt like we let them back in the game,” Bickerstaff said. “But again, our guys find a way.”

Cunningham took over late, pouring in 13 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter while adding 13 assists and three blocks. It was a statement bounce-back performance and a reminder of his ability to close games when it matters most.

Duren Dominates the Paint

With Oklahoma City without key frontcourt pieces, Jalen Duren made them pay. The Pistons’ big man finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds.

“He’s unstoppable, and teams have to make very difficult decisions,” Bickerstaff said. “Coverages have to change, and it opens it up for everybody else.”

That interior dominance helped Detroit overcome a cold start from beyond the arc, where the Pistons missed six of their first seven three-point attempts and briefly fell behind by double digits.

A Two-Star Formula That Works

When Cunningham and Duren both score 20 or more, Detroit is nearly unbeatable. The Pistons improved to 10–1 in games where the duo hits that mark — a stat that underscores how balanced this team has become.

Even with contributions from role players like Duncan Robinson, who added 16 points, the Pistons’ success continues to revolve around their two franchise cornerstones.

“Our guys’ hearts are in the right place,” Bickerstaff said. “They’re trying to do the things we ask them to do.”

Against the champs, shorthanded or not, Detroit once again proved it belongs at the top of the league.