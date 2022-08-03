In my 44 years of life, I have seen quite a few moments in sports that I will never forget. One of those moments came on August 3, 2016, when J.D. Martinez returned to the Detroit Tigers lineup following a stint on the disabled list.

Watch as Martinez wastes little time getting back in the groove as he hits a pinch-hit home run to give the Tigers the lead.

J.D. Martinez hits one of the most memorable home runs in Detroit Tigers history [Video]

From ESPN:

“I saw the pitch coming, and it looked nice and slow, and I just knew,” he said.

Martinez’s solo shot would prove to be the deciding run as Detroit held on for the 2-1 win and extended its winning streak to eight games.

“That was like a movie,” Detroit Tigers infielder Ian Kinsler said. “That was something I’ve never seen before. It is certainly good to have him back.”

“That was probably the coolest moment of my career,” Martinez said. “I tried to go up there with a plan, but it was so crazy that I just decided to see the ball and hit the ball.”

The crowd of 32,526 roared again during the musical tribute until Martinez took a curtain call.

“If I could thank every fan individually, I would,” he said. “I didn’t know what to do. I wasn’t expecting any of that.”

“It’s definitely been hard,” Martinez told reporters of his time away. “It’s been easier because we’ve been playing pretty well. I was down there, and I’m like, ‘This is sweet. We’re gaining ground right now.’ Everything’s good right now. Me and [Jordan Zimmermann] are on the verge of coming back now, and it was just exciting down there watching the games and watching the guys play so well.”

Thanks for the memory, J.D. Martinez!

Nation, where does this home run by J.D. Martinez rank on the most memorable in Detroit Tigers history list? What do you think is the most memorable home run in Detroit Tigers history?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

