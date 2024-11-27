J.J. McCarthy Gives Advice To Michigan 5-Star Recruit Bryce Underwood

As Michigan football continues to build on its momentum with the addition of elite recruits like five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, former Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy is offering some sage advice to the highly touted recruit. Underwood, who is the No. 1 overall recruit nationally from Belleville (Mich.) High, is set to enroll at Michigan next month, and McCarthy, who's currently on the Minnesota Vikings, shared what he believes will help Underwood thrive as he begins his college career.

On The L.A.B. podcast, hosted by former Michigan All-American tight end Jake Butt, McCarthy explained how he’s been in touch with Underwood and what advice he passed along. The essence of McCarthy's message: “Chase the suck.”

‘Chase the Suck' – J.J. McCarthy's Key Piece of Advice for Bryce Underwood

McCarthy, who led Michigan to a National Championship following the 2023 season, shared the lesson he learned from legendary Michigan athletic counselor Greg Harden, who recently passed away. The concept of “chasing the suck” is all about doing the things you least want to do because it’s those moments that will make you better in the long run. McCarthy emphasized that whether it’s getting through a tough class or enduring a difficult conversation, tackling the tough stuff head-on builds character and discipline.

“My advice to him would be to chase the stuff that you absolutely do not want to do,” McCarthy said as quoted by On3Sports.com. “One of the greatest things I learned from the great and legendary Greg Harden was to do everything 100 percent, 100 percent of the time.”

Leaning Into Challenges to Build Strength

McCarthy elaborated on how Michigan’s challenging environment—cold winters, rigorous academics, and strict football schedules—will test Underwood in ways that make him stronger, both as a person and as a player. McCarthy explained that embracing this grind would provide long-term benefits, especially when Underwood is able to focus entirely on football, as McCarthy has experienced in his own journey.

“I still have a little bit of regret of doing those things, because I know on the other side of it, when you have no class and you don’t have to write a paper and you can just focus on ball, your life changes,” McCarthy said, acknowledging that those struggles are worth it for the bigger picture. “But you will never get those three, four years back… you had to do that.”

Building Discipline for the Future

Drawing from the wisdom of iconic figures like prizefighter Mike Tyson, McCarthy highlighted the importance of pushing through the things you dislike to build discipline—a trait that will serve Underwood well in his future as a football player. The discipline required to succeed at Michigan, McCarthy believes, is what will propel Underwood to a higher level as he prepares for the NFL, where the competition is fierce.

“In the NFL, they’re faster, stronger, bigger, more intelligent, more experienced, wiser,” McCarthy noted. “But at the end of the day, that three to four years, everyone went through something different, and it set them up for their trajectory at this next level differently.”

Chasing the Rings Together

Finally, McCarthy shared that both he and Underwood have the same ultimate goal: winning a championship. By embracing the challenges ahead and building discipline, McCarthy believes Underwood will be well-equipped for success at Michigan and beyond.

“It’s about playing the long game for the both of us,” McCarthy added. “We both want rings, and that’s what it’s going to take.”

For Underwood, McCarthy’s words are a powerful reminder that greatness is not achieved by avoiding difficulties but by embracing them. As the young quarterback prepares to join Michigan, it’s clear that he’s stepping into an environment where he’ll be shaped and molded into the best version of himself, on and off the field.