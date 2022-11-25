J.J. McCarthy, Michigan players excited to play in hostile Horseshoe against Ohio State

J.J. McCarthy and his teammates are excited about playing at the Horseshoe

We are just over 24 hours away from Michigan vs. Ohio State, and to say the anticipation has been growing would be a severe understatement. On Saturday afternoon, the 11-0 Wolverines will take on the 11-0 Buckeyes in what is sure to be an extremely hostile environment at the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio. Though it is sure to be extremely loud and pro-Ohio State, Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy and his teammates are excited about the opportunity.

This week's hottest stories Keon Coleman reacts to accusations ... Please enable JavaScript

What did J.J. McCarthy and other Michigan players say about playing at Horseshoe?

Here is what McCarthy and some of the other Michigan players are saying about playing against Ohio State in the Horseshoe.

Quotes via Zach Shaw – The Michigan Insider

Featured Videos



DT Kris Jenkins

“We’re expecting the most hostile environment we’ve been in yet,” defensive tackle Kris Jenkins said. “We’re preaching the same culture — just to thrive in that type of environment. We’re really excited for it.”

DT Mazi Smith

Added fellow defensive tackle Mazi Smith: “We know they get pretty loud over there. I had been there before during recruiting and I see how they get. I’m just excited to be in another hostile environment.”

OT Ryan Hayes

“I’m expecting a loud, crazy environment,” said offensive tackle Ryan Hayes. “We’ve played in those games before here, so I think we’ll be prepared.”

C Olu Oluwatimi

“You’re practicing the whole week for a loud environment, for a hostile environment,” said center Olu Oluwatimi, who said the loudest environment he has played in in his career was BYU, while at Virginia. “You got to just lock in. Make calls, communicate, trust the brothers around you. We’ve taken a lot of snaps this season together and just go out there and execute. That’s all it comes down to.”

QB J.J. McCarthy

“At the end of the day, it’s all just noise and all just a bunch of fans that like to boo you and don’t like you very much,” quarterback J.J. McCarthy said. “Just do whatever you can to transmute that and use it against them.

“I feel like a lot of situations we’ve been through this year, facing adversity on the road and being in Iowa, it’s just going to help us tremendously.”

Nation, do you think Michigan can go into the Horseshoe and come away with a HUGE win?