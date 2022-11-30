J.J. McCarthy says Purdue is in Michigan’s way to their ultimate goal

This past Saturday, J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines marched into Columbus like they owned the place, and by the time they were finished with the Ohio State Buckeyes, it may as well have been their home field. Heading into the game, the Buckeyes were a solid favorite, but the Wolverines walked away with a 45-23 win. With the win, the Wolverines have advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second season in a row, but that is not their ultimate goal.

What did Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy say about Purdue?

McCarthy and the Wolverines are certainly happy to be in the Big Ten Championship game for the second year in a row, but winning another Big Ten title is not their ultimate goal.

That ultimate goal, of course, is winning a National Championship, and Purdue is in their way.

Featured Videos



“Yeah, I feel like the way we look at it is it’s another game in the way of our ultimate goal, which is a national championship,” McCarthy said of this year’s Big Ten championship game. “And last year, it was kind of one of our main goals to win a Big Ten Championship.

“And obviously, we’re not taking them lightly. And we’re not taking this game lightly, whatsoever. But we’re just excited to get back there, enjoy it and dominate on all three cylinders.”

McCarthy said that though 12-0 is impressive, he and his teammates are focused on 15-0.

“I mean, 12-0 was really hard to do, no matter what conference you’re in or what team you’re on,” he added. “But I just feel like 12-0 — doesn’t matter unless you finish the job. And no matter what happens next, we’re still focused on going 15-0.”